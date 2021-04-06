 Skip to main content
Photos: Warm Days, Cold Drinks
From left, Kat Baum of Lincoln, Bryon Duncan of Denton and Hailee and Austin Sanford of Ralston sip some beers on the patio outside Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista as the Sanford’s dog, Bullet, gets some pets on Friday, April 2, 2021. Kros Strain neighbors the Pint Nine Brewing Company facility, and the nice weekend weather made the two breweries’ patios a popular spot to have a drink.
Bullet, a 4-year-old Belgian malinois owned by Hailee and Austin Sanford of Ralston, has a rest on the patio as his owners enjoy a beer with friends outside Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista on Friday, April 2, 2021. Kros Strain neighbors the Pint Nine Brewing Company facility, and the nice weekend weather made the two breweries’ patios a popular spot to have a drink.
Hailee Sanford of Ralston pets her dog, a 4-year-old Belgian malinois named Bullet, as she sips a beer on the patio outside Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista on Friday, April 2, 2021. Kros Strain neighbors the Pint Nine Brewing Company facility, and the nice weekend weather made the two breweries’ patios a popular spot to have a drink.
