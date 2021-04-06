 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Record
0 comments

Public Record

RALSTON POLICE INCIDENTS

Mar.26 — Theft from a building occurred in the 8900 block of Park Drive.

Mar.29 — Theft of a vehicle (failure to return a rented vehicle) occurred in the 8400 block of Harrison Street.

Mar.30 — Theft by deception occurred in the 6500 block of Daily Circle.

ACCIDENTS

None to report.

ARRESTS

Mar. 28 — A 38-year-old Omaha woman was arrested in the 7200 block of M Street for DUI, careless driving and wrong way on a one way street.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert