Rake Ralston tradition continues

The temperatures are dropping and the leaves are falling all around Ralston.
For many around Ralston, this is the dreaded time of year when the community dust off their rakes and go to work on the yard.
Because of a Ralston High School National Honor Society tradition though, Ralston resident can leave the work up to RHS students.
This work done by NHS students is part of the Rake Ralston initiative
NHS Sponsor Andrea Hartman said the Rake Ralston project has been an existing project for several years.
“The whole goal is to get out in the community and help folks that maybe, need a little extra help raking their yards,” Hartman said.
Hartman said students benefit from participating in the Rake Ralston project.
“I think it builds the importance of civic engagement and giving back to your community and for our students it helps build that desire in them that they’ll take that desire to serve out of high school,” Hartman said.
She said the community service project helps knit the NHS community together with one common goal in mind.
NHS students will go out on Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to complete the community service.
Different teams of students will be assigned to different houses and will be wearing mask while raking yards.
Hartman said the groups are divided specifically so that if needed, the Ralston Public Schools District can conduct contact tracing.
Students will be standing as far apart as possible while raking to facilitate social distancing.
NHS students Monica Nguyenduy said her favorite part of the Rake Ralston project is having a day with her friends to give back to the community.
Fellow NHS students Kylee Matousek and Natalie Ryan echoed Nguyenduy, saying the social aspect is one of the best parts of the Rake Ralston project.
“It is fun to hang out with your friends but it is also good to know that even though we are having fun with our friends we are giving back to the community, “Matousek said.
Those looking to get their yards raked should contact the RHS front office at 402-331-7373 or email Hartman at andrea_hartman@ralstonschools.org.
