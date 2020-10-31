Rake Ralston tradition continues

The temperatures are dropping and the leaves are falling all around Ralston.

For many around Ralston, this is the dreaded time of year when the community dust off their rakes and go to work on the yard.

Because of a Ralston High School National Honor Society tradition though, Ralston resident can leave the work up to RHS students.

This work done by NHS students is part of the Rake Ralston initiative

NHS Sponsor Andrea Hartman said the Rake Ralston project has been an existing project for several years.

“The whole goal is to get out in the community and help folks that maybe, need a little extra help raking their yards,” Hartman said.

Hartman said students benefit from participating in the Rake Ralston project.

“I think it builds the importance of civic engagement and giving back to your community and for our students it helps build that desire in them that they’ll take that desire to serve out of high school,” Hartman said.

She said the community service project helps knit the NHS community together with one common goal in mind.