Ralston-area students receive degrees at UNL's first in-person ceremonies since start of COVID

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred more than 3,500 degrees during commencement exercises May 7 and 8.

Below is a list of graduates from the Ralston area. Some students asked not to be listed.

Ralston

Robert Leo Bryant IV, College of Law, Juris Doctor.

Shawn Christian Callen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.

Katelyn Marie Krzemien, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.

Katie Nothhorn, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.