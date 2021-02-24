Ralston Arena to help host National Hockey Tournament

Top boys and girls hockey teams from across the country will gather in Omaha April 15–19 to compete in the USA Hockey High School National Championships at Ralston Arena and Baxter Arena.

The event is hosted by the Omaha Junior Lancers high school hockey team and sanctioned by USA Hockey, the governing body for all amateur hockey in America.

The High School National Championships began in 2010 and are hosted each year in a major city across the country.

The Omaha Junior Lancers previously hosted the event in 2014. The tournament was originally scheduled for March 18–22 but COVID-19 issues forced the move to mid-April.

“Because the 2020 Nationals tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 and given Omaha’s central location, we expect a large number of teams who are anxious to resume participation in USA Hockey’s marquee season-ending event,” Tournament Director Michael Hughes said in a press release. “Almost 800 players accompanied by parents, coaches, fans and on-ice officials will impact the local economy during the five-day event.”

The tournament committee is expecting up to 32 boys teams and eight girls teams.

Boys teams are divided into two divisions.