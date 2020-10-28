Ralston board of education- Heather Johnson

Name: Heather Johnson Years Ralston Public Schools Resident: 40+
Occupation/Employer: Self Employed, Consulting/Bookkeeping
Age: 43
Elected Offices Held (Include calendar year served): Ralston Public Schools Board of Education Jan 2017-present
1. Tell us something about yourself ( example: family, church, organizations, volunteering, military service, etc).
I am a mother of three girls who loves to spend time with my family and watch and support my daughters in doing what they love!
That includes lots of time at the softball field, camping when time permits, and time spent at the theater watching show choir and other performing arts events. I also enjoy volunteering and serving the Ralston Community when I am able.
2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Ralston Public Schools should address over the next four years?
One top challenge is how to continue to adapt to the current pandemic and navigate a way back to full time learning and more engagement of our students. Ralston has had a strong plan and worked tirelessly in this arena since we closed the schools in March. Now, our plan needs continuous refinement to make sure we are meeting all students where they are at and providing engagement and enrichment at all levels for all students in order to make sure the equity gap does not widen for Ralston students during this historical time.
Another top challenge for Ralston over the next four years will be moving forward with a Facilities Maintenance plan to upgrade much of our aging facilities in the district.
3. What is something the district could improve on and how would you go about doing so?
One important improvement needed in the Ralston District is a renewed focus on our Facilities Maintenance Plan to plan upgrades to our aging facilities. We have been working through community engagement over the past year and this has surfaced as a top priority. Our focus on this has been reasonably overshadowed by the current pandemic, however, I would like to make this part of our focus again as we move through the next year.
4. Why should voters elect you to the Ralston Board of Education?
I am proud to serve the Ralston Community on the Board of Education. My husband and I are both proud Ralston Alumni who chose to move back to Ralston 20 years ago in order to raise a family here. After serving on the RPS Board of Education for nearly four years now, I am passionate in serving all of our students. I will strive to ensure my top priority is the educational welfare of all students attending the schools in our great district!
