Ralston board of education- Heather Johnson

Another top challenge for Ralston over the next four years will be moving forward with a Facilities Maintenance plan to upgrade much of our aging facilities in the district.

3. What is something the district could improve on and how would you go about doing so?

One important improvement needed in the Ralston District is a renewed focus on our Facilities Maintenance Plan to plan upgrades to our aging facilities. We have been working through community engagement over the past year and this has surfaced as a top priority. Our focus on this has been reasonably overshadowed by the current pandemic, however, I would like to make this part of our focus again as we move through the next year.

4. Why should voters elect you to the Ralston Board of Education?

I am proud to serve the Ralston Community on the Board of Education. My husband and I are both proud Ralston Alumni who chose to move back to Ralston 20 years ago in order to raise a family here. After serving on the RPS Board of Education for nearly four years now, I am passionate in serving all of our students. I will strive to ensure my top priority is the educational welfare of all students attending the schools in our great district!

