Ralston board of education- Jodi Norton

Name: Jodi Norton
Years Ralston Public Schools Resident – 30
Occupation/Employer – Assistant Library Director, La Vista Public Library
Age – 43
Elected Offices Held – N/A
1. Tell us something about yourself.
I am a Ralston native with strong ties to the community and a passion for education. I graduated from Ralston High School (1995) and have served as an elementary teacher, high school librarian and most recently a public librarian. My husband and I have been married for seven years and have two amazing children. Both children attend Mockingbird Elementary and love being part of the Ralston Family!
2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Ralston Public Schools should address over the next four years?
Modernizing Schools – Many of the Ralston school buildings need to be updated and transformed into vibrant, efficient places of learning and safe, healthy environments for staff and students. Modernizing schools will help keep up with changes in technology, stay current with government mandates, and build positive morale among teaching staff. All three will ultimately benefit our children.
Dual Enrollment/Workforce Programs — Expanding the Dual Enrollment and Vocation Programs is a must. Many students are choosing to go straight to work instead of college, and we need to provide them with as many tools as possible. I want our graduating seniors to be fully aware and prepared for what comes next in life.
3. What is something the district could improve on and how would you go about doing so?
One of my goals is to increase community engagement and school partnerships. We need to get all stakeholders (parents, grandparents, students, and local business owners) involved to build a positive learning experience and achieve academic greatness. Let’s reconnect, collaborate, and make a difference. It takes a village!
4. Why should voters elect you to the Ralston Board of Education?
My years in education and local government give me the ability to make tough decisions and valuable contributions to the school board. I have devoted my life to children and education through teaching, mentoring, and encouragement to explore the world! I will be an active voice for parents and fight hard to support all our families.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!