Ralston board of education- Jodi Norton

Dual Enrollment/Workforce Programs — Expanding the Dual Enrollment and Vocation Programs is a must. Many students are choosing to go straight to work instead of college, and we need to provide them with as many tools as possible. I want our graduating seniors to be fully aware and prepared for what comes next in life.

3. What is something the district could improve on and how would you go about doing so?

One of my goals is to increase community engagement and school partnerships. We need to get all stakeholders (parents, grandparents, students, and local business owners) involved to build a positive learning experience and achieve academic greatness. Let’s reconnect, collaborate, and make a difference. It takes a village!

4. Why should voters elect you to the Ralston Board of Education?

My years in education and local government give me the ability to make tough decisions and valuable contributions to the school board. I have devoted my life to children and education through teaching, mentoring, and encouragement to explore the world! I will be an active voice for parents and fight hard to support all our families.

