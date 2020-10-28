Ralston Board of Education Candidates- Patrick McPherson

2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Ralston Public Schools should address over the next four years? Safety/Security:

I believe that the district has to address student safety/security issues for its schools and students. Many of the district’s classrooms were designed under previous ‘open’ concepts which are not secure against any intrusions or violence. Schools also need to review entrance/exit issues to assure that unwanted individuals can’t access them. Safety and security also mean adopting policies that best deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and health issues such as bullying and social media.

Ralston students need to have the best access to an education that will help them succeed in their future endeavors whether college or careers. That means providing those college-bound the best possible facilities and teaching staff. That means offering opportunities for dual credit courses, AP classes, etc. For those that don’t choose college, it means providing them career experiences that include mentored opportunities, part-time work opportunities in careers they are interested, appropriate shop type training, utilization of Revision opportunities, etc.

3. What is something the district could improve on and how would you go about doing so?