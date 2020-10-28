Ralston board of education-Merv Reipe

Name: Merv Reipe Years Ralston Public School Resident: 44 years.

Occupation/Employer: Senior administrator, Bergan Mercy (18 years.) and Children’s Hospital (15 years.)

Age: 78

Elected Offices Held: Nebraska State Legislature representing Ralston and Millard (2014-2018). Chair, Health and Human Services Committee (2016-2018).

1. Tell us something about yourself.

Born and raised on a farm, enlisted in the U.S. Navy out of high school—served as a hospital corpsman. Attended UNO and received a BS in business finance and The University of Iowa and received a MA degree in health care policy and management. Late wife was an English high school teacher. One son who attended Ralston schools K-12. I have two grandchildren: girl in seventh grade and grandson in fifth grade. Remarried. Christian faith.

2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Ralston Public Schools should address over the next four years?