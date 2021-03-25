Ralston Board of Education seat opens up

There will be one seat opening up on the Ralston Board of Education soon and the district is asking for those interested to send in their resume.

The timeline for applications and interviews was determined at the school board meeting on Monday after the Recorder’s publication deadline.

Heather Johnson, current president of the Ralston School Board is moving into a residence outside of the district and thus her term will end.

If selected the appointed individual’s term will end on Jan. 9 2023.

Mark Adler, Ralston Public Schools superintendent said a good board member must be able to process a lot of new information.

“It’s definitely a process where people have to learn a lot because just one of our new board members on the board said, wow, I didn’t know there was so much complexity behind all these different systems,” Adler said.

Applicants need to be a registered voter in the RPS district.

“It’s an unpaid position, so you got to have a little bit of a heart for service and, and leadership,” Adler said.

Those interested can send in their letter of interest, resume, and any questions: