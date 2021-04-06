Ralston breaks ground on Old Granary renovation project

Whitten said the fact that Ralston is an economic opportunity zone is another incentive for him and other entrepreneurs to start a business in the city.

A sizable portion of Ralston was designated a Qualified Opportunity Zone in April 2018.

Opportunity Zones, created by Congress’ 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, are designed to spur investment in “distressed communities” by providing federal tax deferments on capital gains of businesses, real estate and other investments based in the area.

Bushwackers will undergo some remodeling and create an outdoor venue known as the Granary Green that can hold up to 3,500 people and flow into the Granary District Project.

Whitten said the goal is to make the Granary Green will be a three-seasons event venue.

“It will be able to provide heat and things like that, so it won’t just be an outdoor event venue we run a few days in the summer,” Whitten said.

Bushwackers will program the Granary Green and will remain open during the construction of the Granary District.