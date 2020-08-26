Ralston City Council Digest

The Ralston City Council approved and discussed the following at its Aug. 18 meeting:

• Approved a liquor license and manager application for Bushwackers Dance Hall and Saloon.

• Passed a resolution that approved the GSR Properties LLC redevelopment plan for the parking lot at 7630 Park Drive.

• Held a first reading of an ordinance to re-enact article 11 of Ralston Municipal Code regarding sign regulations. The council moved to waived second and third readings of the ordinance.

• Approved a lease between Robertson Properties LLC and Ralston to provide parking spaces at 7615 Park Drive. These spaces would be used for the Ralston Volunteer Fire Department. Several of RVFD spaces will be eliminated after the multi-family housing is built on the parking lot on park drive.

The next regular meeting will be on Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Those not wanting to go to the in person meeting can call 717-275-8940 and enter the access code 7369071.

