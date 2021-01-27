Ralston City Council Recap

The Ralston City Council met on Jan. 19 to vote on and discuss following:

• Approved the redevelopment agreement with I See It Ventures.

I see it Ventures, a company owned by Gordon Whitten, announced in July of 2020, its intention to renovate the historic Old Granary building, a roughly 7-acre property southeast of 75th and Main streets.

At the meeting, Whitten presented several renderings of what the final space could look like.

The possibilities include townhomes, live-work spaces and space for a myriad of different types of businesses.

One of the renderings presented what the Granary Green, an outdoor green space on the site that will be near Bushwackers Dance Hall & Saloon, would look like.

The space will function as a public park unless it’s being used for outdoor events. The space will feature an event lawn, seating terraces and a large electronic screen, plans show.

• Voted unanimously to pass an ordinance to amend sections of Ralston municipal code dealing with commissions and boards.

The next Ralston City Council meeting will be on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 5500 S. 77 St.