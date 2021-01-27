 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ralston City Council Recap
0 comments

Ralston City Council Recap

The Ralston City Council met on Jan. 19 to vote on and discuss following:

• Approved the redevelopment agreement with I See It Ventures.

I see it Ventures, a company owned by Gordon Whitten, announced in July of 2020, its intention to renovate the historic Old Granary building, a roughly 7-acre property southeast of 75th and Main streets.

At the meeting, Whitten presented several renderings of what the final space could look like.

The possibilities include townhomes, live-work spaces and space for a myriad of different types of businesses.

One of the renderings presented what the Granary Green, an outdoor green space on the site that will be near Bushwackers Dance Hall & Saloon, would look like.

The space will function as a public park unless it’s being used for outdoor events. The space will feature an event lawn, seating terraces and a large electronic screen, plans show.

• Voted unanimously to pass an ordinance to amend sections of Ralston municipal code dealing with commissions and boards.

The next Ralston City Council meeting will be on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 5500 S. 77 St.

The public can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom with meeting ID 791 891 1591 and password COR2020.

To join the meeting via phone, call 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID and password are the same as the Zoom meeting.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ralston

Senior Column

That snow the end of December kept me in for a couple days but so far the roads are clear so I have been able to enjoy many things on the La V…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert