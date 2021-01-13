Ralston City Council recap

The Ralston City Council met and discussed the following at its Jan. 5 meeting:

• Voted unanimously in favor on a second reading of an ordinance that would amend Ralston municipal code dealing with commissions and boards.

• Voted unanimously in favor on a second reading of an ordinance that would amend Ralston municipal code to allow for small wireless facilities.

• Voted unanimously in favor on a ordinance that would create a clean energy (PACE) district.

• Voted unanimously on a third reading of an ordinance that would amended Ralston municipal code regarding the zoning of wireless telecommunications towers and facilities.

• Approved the Keno Audit for the fiscal year which ended on Sept.30, 2020.

• Approved Mayor Don Groesser’s appointment of Amanda Peña as the director for Baright Public Library at an annual salary of $64,000.

• Approved Groesser’s Appointment of Adam Hoebelheinrich to the design review committee and Jeff Sinnett as a regular member of the design review committee.

• Approved Grosser’s re-appointment of Roise Russel as City Clerk.