Ralston City Council recap

The Ralston City Council met and discussed the following at its Jan. 5 meeting:
• Voted unanimously in favor on a second reading of an ordinance that would amend Ralston municipal code dealing with commissions and boards.
• Voted unanimously in favor on a second reading of an ordinance that would amend Ralston municipal code to allow for small wireless facilities.
• Voted unanimously in favor on a ordinance that would create a clean energy (PACE) district.
• Voted unanimously on a third reading of an ordinance that would amended Ralston municipal code regarding the zoning of wireless telecommunications towers and facilities.
• Approved the Keno Audit for the fiscal year which ended on Sept.30, 2020.
• Approved Mayor Don Groesser’s appointment of Amanda Peña as the director for Baright Public Library at an annual salary of $64,000.
• Approved Groesser’s Appointment of Adam Hoebelheinrich to the design review committee and Jeff Sinnett as a regular member of the design review committee.
• Approved Grosser’s re-appointment of Roise Russel as City Clerk.
The next Ralston City Council meeting will be on Jan.19 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The public can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom with meeting ID 791 891 1591 with password COR2020.
To join the meeting via phone, call 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID and pass word are the same as the Zoom meeting.
If the public has any questions or comments on an agenda item before or during the meeting, email rrussell@cityofralston.com or text 402-610-2720.