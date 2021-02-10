Ralston City Council recap

The Ralston City Council discussed and voted on the following at its Feb.2 meeting:

Approved a first reading of an ordinance regarding municipal code.

Approved a $69,838 bid from Astro buildings for the Ralston Arena Pole Barn.

Approved amendments to the City of Ralston’s procurement policy and procedures.

Approved the appointment of Pat Eccles as Assistant fire chief for the Ralston Volunteer Fire Department.

The next Ralston City Council meeting will be on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 5500 S. 77 St.

The public can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom with meeting ID 791 891 1591 and password COR2020.

To join the meeting via phone, call 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID and password are the same as the Zoom meeting.

The Ralston City council meets twice a month, starting on the first Tuesday of each month..

If the public has any questions or comments on an agenda item before or during the meeting, email rrussell@cityofralston.com or text 402-610-2720.

Ordinances are noted on by the council until the second reading.

Agendas for each meeting can be found online at the City of Ralston’s website.

