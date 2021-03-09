Ralston City Council recap

The Ralston City Council met and discussed the following at it March 2 meeting:
• Approved first reading of an ordinance that would amend Ralston Municipal Code dealing with alcoholic beverages.
City Attorney Don Ficenec said in the meeting that the amendments are a comprehensive revision of the entire article on alcohol.
He said this came about after the first liquor license application came in after he was appointed City Attorney.
“Most of our ordinances dated back to the early 90’s and even pre-dated Mark Klinker,” Ficenec said. “In a lot of ways, they had not been updated and no longer followed state law.”
For example the current unrevised code said that liquor license applicants had to be a Douglas County resident, effectively excluding anyone who lives south of Harrison Street.
State law currently only requires applicants to be a resident of Nebraska.
Ficenec proceeded to go through Ralston ordinances and updated any article that did not comply with state law.
A complete list of the suggested updates can be seen via the City Council Packet. A copy can be requested by emailing City Clerk Rosie Russel at rrussell@cityofralston.com.
The suggested changes to the municipal code regarding alcoholic beverages will be voted on at the March 16 council meeting.
• Approved first reading of an ordinance that would amend Ralston municipal code dealing with bicycles.
• Considered an interlocal cooperation agreement between the City of Ralston and Ralston Public School for the use and maintenance of Orval Smith Baseball fields and Crown and Wager Softball Fields.
• Approved bid from Clover Construction for a small panel repair
City Administrator Rick Hoppe said traffic going down 72nd Street and south of Main Street had to close.
“The potholes were that bad of shape,” Hoppe said. “One of those holes was big enough to bury a body in.”
.
The next Ralston City Council meeting will be on March 16 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 5500 S. 77th St.
The public can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom with meeting ID 791 891 1591 and password COR2020.
To join the meeting via phone, call 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID and password are the same as the Zoom meeting.