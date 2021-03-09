Ralston City Council recap

The Ralston City Council met and discussed the following at it March 2 meeting:

• Approved first reading of an ordinance that would amend Ralston Municipal Code dealing with alcoholic beverages.

City Attorney Don Ficenec said in the meeting that the amendments are a comprehensive revision of the entire article on alcohol.

He said this came about after the first liquor license application came in after he was appointed City Attorney.

“Most of our ordinances dated back to the early 90’s and even pre-dated Mark Klinker,” Ficenec said. “In a lot of ways, they had not been updated and no longer followed state law.”

For example the current unrevised code said that liquor license applicants had to be a Douglas County resident, effectively excluding anyone who lives south of Harrison Street.

State law currently only requires applicants to be a resident of Nebraska.

Ficenec proceeded to go through Ralston ordinances and updated any article that did not comply with state law.