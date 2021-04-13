Ralston City Council recap

The Ralston City Council met and discussed the following at its April 6 meeting:
— The council accepted the audit for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 20, 2020.
— Approved first reading of an ordinance that would amend Ralston municipal code dealing with restaurant tax and the suspension or revocation of other licenses.
— Approved first reading of an ordinance to adopt the 2021 Ralston Plumbing code.
— Approved first reading of an ordinance that would amend Ralston municipal code regarding sign regulations.
— Approved third reading of an ordinance dealing with alcoholic beverages.
City Attorney Don Ficenec has said in previous council meetings that the amendments are a comprehensive revision of the entire article on alcohol in the municipal code.
He said this came about after the first liquor license application came in after he was appointed City Attorney.
A complete list of the suggested updates can be seen via the city council packet. A copy can be requested by emailing City Clerk Rosie Russel at rrussell@cityofralston.com.
— Approved third reading of an ordinance that will amend Ralston municipal code regarding bicycles.
City Clerk Roise Russel said in a previous meeting that when compiling the master fee schedule the city noted here as mention of a fee for bicycle licenses.
She said the Police Chief Marc Leonardo noted there was no requirement for bicycle licenses in Ralston. This ordinance amends the municipal code to remove that fee and mirror state law.
— Approved Mayor Don Groesser’s appointment of Sharon Medina to the library board to fill Amy Courtney’s unexpired term.
— Approved the Ralston Volunteer Fire Department’s service agreement with the City of Papillion.
— Approved a changed estimate for the Ralston Arena Storage structure bid in the amount of $14,141.
The next council meeting will be on April 20 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The public can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom with meeting ID 791 891 1591 and password COR2020.
To join the meeting via phone, call 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID and password are the same as the Zoom meeting.