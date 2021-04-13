Ralston City Council recap

The Ralston City Council met and discussed the following at its April 6 meeting:

— The council accepted the audit for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 20, 2020.

— Approved first reading of an ordinance that would amend Ralston municipal code dealing with restaurant tax and the suspension or revocation of other licenses.

— Approved first reading of an ordinance to adopt the 2021 Ralston Plumbing code.

— Approved first reading of an ordinance that would amend Ralston municipal code regarding sign regulations.

— Approved third reading of an ordinance dealing with alcoholic beverages.

City Attorney Don Ficenec has said in previous council meetings that the amendments are a comprehensive revision of the entire article on alcohol in the municipal code.

He said this came about after the first liquor license application came in after he was appointed City Attorney.

A complete list of the suggested updates can be seen via the city council packet. A copy can be requested by emailing City Clerk Rosie Russel at rrussell@cityofralston.com.