Ralston football welcomes back familiar face in Tyler Zahn

He said there is some unfinished business with the Ralston football program.

“I think we can be good again, it’s going to take work, but that’s all part of it,” Zahn said. “There’ll be the process and watching the kids be successful and helping them grow as young men being better family members, better people.”

Zahn said is a proponent of students being involved in multiple sports.

“I think the more opportunities and more exposure you have of staying modest, you know, some sports, you might not be the star at, you have to play more of a role and certainly that pertains to life down the road as well,” Zahn said.

He said being a multi-sport athlete can have several benefits for a student.

“I think a lot of single sport athletes tend to have a certain degree of burnout from playing that sport year round and I think injury is also something that’s a little more prevalent if you are a one sport and not a multi-sport athlete,” Zahn said.

Zahn said he thankful for the work Jason Fink has put into the program while he was coaching in other districts.

Mike Smith, RHS assistant principal and activities director, said he also wanted to thank Coach Jason Fink for his efforts.