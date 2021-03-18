Ralston Girl Scout goes for Gold Award

Nothhorn said she anticipates pencils being the most in-demand item from the school supplies cart.

Lentsch said Nothhorn has put in around 40 hours so far into the project and fully expects her to exceed a 100 hours of work when all is said and done.

Daniel Boster and Andrea Hartman, both teachers and contacts for the R-Pantry, agreed that Nothhorn project would be beneficial to the pantry.

“I think that we agreed with Kendall that there was a need for this type of thing in the school, I mean, we are both teachers, so we see students without supplies all the time,” Boster said.

He said the students who struggle with food insecurity likely face the same issues when it comes to school supplies.

“We were super excited when Kendall approached us because it’s excellent to see students recognizing need in our community and taking action to help those in our community,” Hartman said.

Nothhorn has been involved with Scouts since kindergarten and said she has learned how to create lasting friendships and how to communicate well with others.

Hartman said students, as well as community members in need, can utilize the R-Pantry in a number of ways.