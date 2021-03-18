Ralston Girl Scout goes for Gold Award

Kendall Nothhorn, sophomore at Ralston High School, has never hesitated to lend a fellow student school supplies.
This willingness to give and help others has been an attribute of Nothhorn’s since her elementary school days. It came as no surprise to Cheryl Lentsch, paraprofessional at RHS and also Nothhorn’s Girl Scout Troop leader, when Nothhorn approached her with an idea for a Gold Award project.
The Gold Award is the highest rank achievable in Girls Scouts, the Girl Scout equivalent to the Boy Scouts’ Eagle Scout honor.
Nothhorn’s project is a school supplies pantry.
“I was very proud of her for thinking about others’ needs and how caring and thoughtful she was to come up with this type of project,” Lentsch said.
The project involved collecting donations for the supplies and, if Nothhorn received monetary donations, she would go out to the store and buy supplies.
Nothhorn would then help organize a supply cart with different bins to hold pencils, paper notebooks and all of the other items.
The school supply pantry opened March 12 and will open to RHS students in need on Friday afternoons as part of the school’s R-Pantry.
“I feel pretty good, actually, that I’m getting a bunch of donations from my project,” Nothhorn said.
Nothhorn said she anticipates pencils being the most in-demand item from the school supplies cart.
Lentsch said Nothhorn has put in around 40 hours so far into the project and fully expects her to exceed a 100 hours of work when all is said and done.
Daniel Boster and Andrea Hartman, both teachers and contacts for the R-Pantry, agreed that Nothhorn project would be beneficial to the pantry.
“I think that we agreed with Kendall that there was a need for this type of thing in the school, I mean, we are both teachers, so we see students without supplies all the time,” Boster said.
He said the students who struggle with food insecurity likely face the same issues when it comes to school supplies.
“We were super excited when Kendall approached us because it’s excellent to see students recognizing need in our community and taking action to help those in our community,” Hartman said.
Nothhorn has been involved with Scouts since kindergarten and said she has learned how to create lasting friendships and how to communicate well with others.
Hartman said students, as well as community members in need, can utilize the R-Pantry in a number of ways.
Students can come and get food for themselves and their families for the weekend or the upcoming week when the pantry is open after school on Fridays.
“If they’re struggling with food insecurity and that sort of thing, students can come to either one of us and the office staff is also super helpful letting students into the pantry and community members as well can come up to the high school as well to access the pantry,” she said.
Nothhorn said she plans to continue the school supplies cart until she graduates.