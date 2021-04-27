Ralston High School art students compete in first ever Trailblazer Conference Art Show

Ralston High School was the host school of the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Art Show.

RHS art teachers Sarah Hall and Calvin Banks had been working with students all year long on projects in several different mediums.

Students spent hours outside of the classroom tweaking their artwork to near perfection for the community to see. Hall said a student could have put a minimum of 40 hours into an art piece.

Hall said to pick the 15 pieces for the show, the decision process came down to two factors, the first being technical ability.

“Then we look for, does the artwork also have some sort of emotional connection to it? Does it tell a story? Does it have a narrative and a piece has both of those things, or is it a very strong technical piece or a very strong emotional piece?” Hall said.

Each school in the conference picked 15 student art pieces from throughout the whole year.

“We were still a little bit nervous to host an actual in-person art show, so we did it all virtually,” Hall said. “It’s just super exciting because it’s our first go in this conference art show and it’s awesome to see what other districts our size are doing in their art department.”