Ralston High School art students compete in first ever Trailblazer Conference Art Show

Ralston High School was the host school of the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Art Show.
RHS art teachers Sarah Hall and Calvin Banks had been working with students all year long on projects in several different mediums.
Students spent hours outside of the classroom tweaking their artwork to near perfection for the community to see. Hall said a student could have put a minimum of 40 hours into an art piece.
Hall said to pick the 15 pieces for the show, the decision process came down to two factors, the first being technical ability.
“Then we look for, does the artwork also have some sort of emotional connection to it? Does it tell a story? Does it have a narrative and a piece has both of those things, or is it a very strong technical piece or a very strong emotional piece?” Hall said.
Each school in the conference picked 15 student art pieces from throughout the whole year.
“We were still a little bit nervous to host an actual in-person art show, so we did it all virtually,” Hall said. “It’s just super exciting because it’s our first go in this conference art show and it’s awesome to see what other districts our size are doing in their art department.”
Hall admits there were some technical bugs they had to work through but that it all worked out in the end.
A Google form for all the school districts was set up to send in their 15 pieces of chosen artwork.
After the art was compiled, Hall and Banks created a PowerPoint that had the name of the student artist, name of the school, name of the artwork, the media it was done in, and the dimensions of the piece.
The copy of the artwork with all the identifying information was sent out to all the different districts where they could share on their websites or social media.
An artwork’s identifying information was removed to maintain anonymity and was then sent to three judges.
There were several categories, such as pencil drawing, water color and acrylic.
The three judges did their initial scoring — where they chose first, second and third in each art category — and then a best of show and a best of show runner up.
On April 20, the judges gathered via Zoom to further discuss the artwork and come to a consensus on everything.
“It was a complete blind judging,” Hall said. “The judges didn’t know which school artwork came from; they didn’t know which student it was from.”
She said it great that art students are getting more recognition as a result of this conference art show.
“A lot of times our students who we put into these competitions, they’re working hours outside of the classroom, drawing at home, practicing at home; it’s just as much of a dedicated craft as being an athlete,” Hall said.
She said the competition factor has been motivating for her art students.
“We see how we rank amongst other artists in different districts and it pushes some of our students even harder,” Hall said. “It’s just a great way to kind of see what other kids are doing and then to just keep raising the bar.”
The final rankings for the inaugural Trailblazer Art Show are broken down into first, second and third places for each category. A student’s name, school they attend, material used, artwork sized and name of the piece are included with the rankings.
Final Trailblazer Art Show Rankings
Pencil Drawing
First — Renee Williams, Nebraska City
Graphite
Internal Shell
10 x 14 inch
Second — Amella Field, Plattsmouth
Graphite
Serious
10 x 12 inch
Third — Xavier Walker, Springfield Platteview
Graphite
The City
12 x 16 inch
Black and White
First — Elena Lindberg, Plattsmouth
Charcoal
Death
18 x 24 inch
Second — Sophia Werbein, Plattsmouth
Ink
Study
18 x 24 inch
Third — Anna Haubensak, Springfield Platteview
Ink
Ink Dog
11.5 x 15.5 inch
Colored Drawing
First — Sophia Werbein, Plattsmouth
Colored Pencil
Jungle
10 x 12 inch
Second — Elena Lindberg, Plattsmouth
Ink
Lilies
10 x 12 inch
Third — Amella Field, Plattsmouth
Oil Pastel
Future
12 x 18 inch
Watercolor
First — Isaac Hernández Alfaro, Ralston
Watercolor and Ink
Pancho Villa 2,000
18 x 24 inch
Second — Desi Reeves, Ralston
Ink and Watercolor
Broken
24 x 18 inch
Third — Alyssa Moore, Ralston
Ink and Watercolor
Gothic American
24 x 18 inch
Acrylic/Tempera/Oil
First — Kathy Hoang, Ralston
Acrylic
Sushi Rolls
16 x 20 inch
Second — Isaac Hernández Alfaro, Ralston
Acrylic on Paper
Ocelot Pilli
24 x 18 inch
Third — Sophia Werbein, Plattsmouth
Acrylic
Long Day
16 x 18 inch
Mixed Media/Collage
1st —RyAnne Carroll ,Plattsmouth
Mixed Media
Strangers
16 x 22in.
Second — Ainsley Karlin, Beatrice
Mixed Media Collage
Knowledge
12 x 9in.
Third — Marcus Bartman, Nebraska City
Toilet Paper, Glue, Water, Paint
Sound Man
18 x 24in.
Sculpture/3D
First — Michiyo Jett, Springfield Platteview
Paper
Paper Sculpture
12 x 12in.
Second — Austin Roy, Ralston
Cardboard, Wire, Yarn, Acrylic
Universal Explosion
20 x 16in.
Third — N/A
Printmaking
First — Rebekah Trumble, Springfield Platteview
Printmaking
Tangled
14 x 14in.
Second — Carlie Beaman, Springfield Platteview
Printmaking
Squares
14 x 14in.
Third — Brigitte Barragan-Soltero , Ralston
Relief Print and Colored Pencil
Outsider
3 x 4in. (x3)
Clay
First — Sonia Romero-Benavides ,Beatrice
Ceramics
Obsidian
12 x 15in.
Second — Katie Dia, Nebraska City
Ceramics
Clayscape
5 x 12in.
Third — Grant Reiff, Beatrice
Ceramics
Industrial Dream
3 x 10in.
Photography/Digital Art/Graphics
First — Kathy Hoang, Ralston
Digital Media
Consume
12 x 16in.
Second — Daniel Urban, Beatrice High School
Photography
The March
9 x 4in.
Third — Megan Sedlacek, Beatrice
Photography
Musical Vibes
4 x 6in.
Miscellaneous
First — Roza Otto, Wahoo
Scratch Board
Meow!
11 x 9in.
Second — Mia Yochum, Ralston
Graphite and Colored Pencil
Pineapple
6 x 6in (x2)
Third — N/A
Best of Show (overall top artwork)
Kathy Hoang , Ralston
Digital Media
Consume
12 x 16in.
Best of Show Honorable Mentions (top overall artwork)
Kathy Hoang, Ralston
Acrylic
Sushi Rolls
16 x 20n.
Amella Field, Plattsmouth
Graphite
Serious
10 x 12in.
Outstanding Artist (one from each school)
Beatrice: Sonia Romero-Benavides
Wahoo: Sophia Brennan
Plattsmouth: Sophia Werbein
Springfield Platteview: Xavier Walker
Nebraska City: Renee Williams
Ralston: Kathy Hoang