Ralston High School teacher academy students mentor elementary students

For the past three weeks, some Ralston High School Education Academy students took the opportunity to further immerse themselves in their field by mentoring students at Seymour Elementary School.
Rebecca Dunn, careers and education academy teacher at RHS, said the high school started working on a partnership with Douglas-Sarpy 4-H Nebraska Extension office on a mentoring program.
The extension office — run through the University of Nebraska–Lincoln — had a research study regarding working with teen mentors and younger students on the topic of health, staying safe and keeping healthy.
“We put this idea together to go out to our elementary schools and pair up kids,” Dunn said.
The mentors are paired with students from third to sixth grade. The pairs meet once a week to partake in activities, set goals and have conversations revolving around how to stay healthy.
Jake Myers, RHS junior, said he has enjoyed working with the younger students so far.
“I’ve been paired with three fourth-graders — Gabe, Blake and Jordan — and working with them has just been a lot of fun,” Myers said.
He enjoys seeing his high school peers brighten up the elementary students’ day.
Houston Homan, RHS junior, agrees that working with the students has been one of his favorite parts of the mentorship experience.
“I used to not like little kids,” Homan said. “I just don’t vibe with them, but they’ve actually been like really fun to work with and they’re really funny people.”
RHS junior Alex Johnson said she has enjoyed getting to know her mentees the past couple of weeks in the program.
She said was not too intimidated by the prospect of having to mentor younger students.
“I kind of showed confidence and I kind of went in knowing that they’re going to listen to me,” Johnson said.
Myers said he was intimated on the first day of the program but has moved past that initial anxiety.
“It was more intimidating me for the first day, introducing myself and meeting them,” Myers said. “The next week it was kind of a lot easier to connect with all the students.”
All three students agreed that being a mentor has helped them to feel more prepared for their future careers as teachers.
The current program will run through the end of July and 4-H has already been approved to start a new mentoring round, starting in June and running through the next school year.
Dunn said the mentors have a curriculum to follow that is provided by 4-H to use for activities to promote the healthy lifestyle portion of the program, but they have freedom to choose how to execute that curriculum to the younger students.
All three students said the mentoring program has helped further solidify their interest in pursuing teaching as a career.
The Education Academy the three students are involved with is part of the Nebraska Educators Rising, a program created to help combat the declining number of teachers.
The program, which has a class component as well as an internship portion where students travel to elementary schools, has allowed RHS students to learn the basics of teaching for the past four years.
After taking a prerequisite class, students are assigned a classroom to complete their internship. For two hours a day over the course of nine weeks, students report to their assigned classroom where they observe teaching techniques and work with students.
While the academy is open to all grade levels, it is primarily intended for juniors and seniors because they can transport themselves back and forth between the high school and elementary school.