Ralston hires new head wrestling coach

Mike Smith, assistant principal and the activities director at RHS, said Schmitt has a proven track record as coach.

“He’s taken over a program that’s in really good shape,” Smith said. “Mr. Fink’s done a great job over the years and so he’s got a good foundation.”

Wrestling and coaching accolades aside, Smith said it is Schmitt’s ability to connect with kids that stands out most to him.

“I like listening to Coach Schmitt speak individually with students,” he said. “When he’s with athletes, when he’s teaching them, I like his demeanor, I like his preciseness. He does it in a way where the kids have confidence in him.”

Schmitt said the prospect of refining the sport of wrestling in the area, not just for the high school, is what he looks forward to.

Schmitt is an assistant coach for the local youth wrestling program and, although sometimes high school meets get in the way of him being at youth practices, the results have shown that the youth program produces results.

The youth wrestling team took 10 wrestlers to the state tournament this year and had several placers.