Ralston Independence Day parade back on

The State’s largest Fourth of July parade, the Ralston Independence Day Celebration, is back after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Ralston Independence Day Parade is cultural landmark for the Metro,” said Ralston Mayor Don Groesser. “It brings people together to celebrate what unites as Americans. We are thrilled to be bringing it back to the families of Metro Omaha.”

The Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Ralston are the primary sponsors of the celebration.

“We can continue this amazing tradition while providing a safe experience for the parade attendees,” said Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Jason Richards. “It is a great opportunity to celebrate American values at a time when people really want, and need, to come together.”

Based upon guidance from Douglas County Health Department and the CDC, for this year, emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing distribution of vaccinations, the annual Ralston Independence Day Celebration will hold a modified schedule of events including the Optimist’s Club fun run, annual parade, fire department water fight and the Ralston Fireworks Display by Bellino’s Fireworks on Sunday, July 4, 2021.