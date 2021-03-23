Ralston Middle School Lego team competes at state

Each card has an exercise attached to it and a player must complete the exercise in order to use the card to damage the other player.

When a player clicks on the cards a gif appears showing how to do the exercise. There is also an option to modify the exercise for participants.

Redemske said the team was able to talk to experts to get feedback they would later incorporate into the project.

Redemske said there are three presentations the students complete when they participate in competitions.

The team presents to two judges for five minutes going over their project, which is then followed by a five minute interview session.

Finally, the students also have five minutes to go over how they designed their robot for this year’s competition.

This year, all activities are recorded and sent to judges as video links.

According to the FIRST LEGO® League Challenge website student participants get the opportunity to design, build and program robots using LEGO® MINDSTORMS® technology; apply real-world math and science concepts; research challenges facing today’s scientists; develop critical thinking, team-building and presentation skills; and participate in tournaments and celebrations.