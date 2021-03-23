Ralston Middle School Lego team competes at state

Ralston Middle School students are taking building with Legos to a whole new level.
The Ralston Middle School Lego League team competed over the weekend in the virtual state tournament.
By the name, an outsider might think the team sits around and builds with Legos but there is much more to the process and Legos have a minimal involvement.
The Ralston Middle School placed sixth in the state for their robot score and won a state trophy for their robot design.
Rachel Fleischmann, science teacher and co-coach of the Lego league team said that the students’ efforts were validated by their trip to state.
Christine Redemske, math teacher, HAL coordinator and Lego League sponsor at RMS, said the Lego League team is more an engineering activity than it is about Legos.
Redemske said students are given a theme for the year and come up with an innovative project under that theme.
This year’s theme was fitness and exercise.
This year’s team created a turn-based style game called ReFit Battle to make exercising more fun.
The game allows for participants to play with friends and battle each other with online virtual cards.
Each card has an exercise attached to it and a player must complete the exercise in order to use the card to damage the other player.
When a player clicks on the cards a gif appears showing how to do the exercise. There is also an option to modify the exercise for participants.
Redemske said the team was able to talk to experts to get feedback they would later incorporate into the project.
Redemske said there are three presentations the students complete when they participate in competitions.
The team presents to two judges for five minutes going over their project, which is then followed by a five minute interview session.
Finally, the students also have five minutes to go over how they designed their robot for this year’s competition.
This year, all activities are recorded and sent to judges as video links.
According to the FIRST LEGO® League Challenge website student participants get the opportunity to design, build and program robots using LEGO® MINDSTORMS® technology; apply real-world math and science concepts; research challenges facing today’s scientists; develop critical thinking, team-building and presentation skills; and participate in tournaments and celebrations.
The competition also involved other areas such as core values, where teams are judged by how well they work together, and the robot games, where Legos come into play.
Teams build a robot with Legos during the school year and that robot is put to the test with various tasks at each competition.
Students are not allowed to touch the robot, so everything had to be done through programming and coding.
Team members are Andilath Radji, Grayson Budin, Allison Schanbacher, Fischer Courtney, Keegan Richards and Brenden Cunningham.