Ralston Middle School students adventure through history

Throughout the school year, Ralston Middle School students explored the past and worked diligently to bring it back to life as they developed projects for National History Day.
National History Day is a nationwide competition aimed at developing student perspective and understanding of historical content.
This year, RMS had a successful showing at the district awards ceremony on March 14, with the entire group making it to the state tournament this year.
“This year we began in October and that’s a little bit later than normal, but we did have to wait for some of the building protocols to be put in place,” said Lynn Behounek, media specialist at RMS.
Behounek and Mindy Podraza, a social studies teacher at RMS, work with students on their projects and provide feedback throughout the process.
Behounek said at the start, the group met once a week via Zoom video conferences and did not have any face-to-face meetings with each other until November.
As the deadlines approached for the projects to be completed, the meeting times became more frequent.
The group would meet on Saturday mornings for three hours and then started meeting twice a week instead of once a week.
“They have to do a lot of work outside of school on these projects,” Podraza said.
Behounek and Podraza both said they are always excited to see what topics the students come up with to fit under the year’s theme for NHD.
“I’ve learned so much about history just by the topics that they come up with because Mindy and I, we read as much as the kids do about their topics to help them or if we find a resource or a reference we get it to them,” Behounek said.
The students are not the only ones learning new things about history through the NHD process.
“I have taught the same topics in history for 16 years,” Podraza said. “I’ve always taught seventh grade social studies and the curriculum hasn’t changed. It is so exciting to get to expand what I get to learn about with them beyond what I teach on a daily basis.”
This year’s theme was “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”
Podraza said she heard, at the national contest’s opening ceremonies, that 700,000 students begin a National History Day project in the beginning of their school year and 3,000 of them make it to the national contest.
“We know not everyone can go on and we talk about how to handle the happiness and sadness at the same time, and that’s really hard for kids,” Behounek said.
Behounek said the NHD groups form into a family of sorts.
“We always have that talk with the kids about, we’re going to support everybody that’s moving forward, but we also need to remember everyone puts in a lot of hard work,” Behounek said. “Judge’s feedback is something we look at and we take into consideration as we move forward but also it’s a huge growing experience for those kids.”
This year’s state qualifying projects include:
1st Place Group Exhibit — John Gilmore and Lauren Walmrath for their project “Decoding Cuneiform: The Key to Understanding Ancient Civilization.”
1st Place Group Performance — Nicole Koleon and Keira Dunham for their project “Our Speeches, Our Protests: The Key to Understanding Women’s Suffrage.”
2nd Place Group Website — Kham Alstattt and Ethan McDaniel for their project “The Chernobyl Disaster: Hidden Truths and Lies.”
1st Place Group Website — Hannah Carroll, Ireland Muhlecke, Jessika Longacre and Sophia Hardy for their project “Birth of LGBT: March for More Rights, Less Judgement.”
3rd Place Junior Paper — Lydia Langfeldt for her project “The Feminine Mystique: Key to Understanding The Problem that has No Name.”
2nd Place Junior Paper — Morgan Ritchey for her project “Concluding Civil Rights in the South Before They Began: Secret Letters and the Death of a Young Abolitionist.”