Ralston Middle School students adventure through history

Behounek and Podraza both said they are always excited to see what topics the students come up with to fit under the year’s theme for NHD.

“I’ve learned so much about history just by the topics that they come up with because Mindy and I, we read as much as the kids do about their topics to help them or if we find a resource or a reference we get it to them,” Behounek said.

The students are not the only ones learning new things about history through the NHD process.

“I have taught the same topics in history for 16 years,” Podraza said. “I’ve always taught seventh grade social studies and the curriculum hasn’t changed. It is so exciting to get to expand what I get to learn about with them beyond what I teach on a daily basis.”

This year’s theme was “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”

Podraza said she heard, at the national contest’s opening ceremonies, that 700,000 students begin a National History Day project in the beginning of their school year and 3,000 of them make it to the national contest.

“We know not everyone can go on and we talk about how to handle the happiness and sadness at the same time, and that’s really hard for kids,” Behounek said.