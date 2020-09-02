Ralston officials works through city budget

Ralston city officials continued to work through its budget at its first budget workshop on Aug. 24.
Though no vote took place, there were several options presented on how to navigate the budget amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There were several changes to items since the last city council meeting.
The Ralston Arena will receive a $310,000 operating subsidy, which was originally reported as $250,000.
The Ralston Police Department will now receive a $13,000 cut instead of the original $81,000 cut reported.
Both of these entities were the benefit of an increased revenue stream from an increased evaluation up by 13.7%.
Finance Director Tim Bohling said at the workshop the city had originally budgeted for a 5% valuation increase.
The total valuation of Ralston in 2020 was around $440 million compared to last year’s $386 million valuation. There was no change to the tax levy.
Ralston’s levy is .70678 cents per $100 of valuation.
Under the levy, the owner of a $150,000 home will pay $1.060.17 for the city’s share of property taxes.
Baright Public Library and the Public works department are still facing the same amount of budget cuts.
Baright needs to cut $120,000 and Public Work needs to cut $62,000.
City Administrator Rick Hoppe said Ralston citizens should expect to see an impact on service hours if these budget cuts took place.
“We anticipate a longer mowing cycle for park right of ways, we anticipate the parks bathroom, a couple of them being closed and less cleaning of the ones that remain open,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe said snow service would continue to be provided by Public Works and there are potential monies the department could tap into to pay for overtime hours for snow removal.
With Ralston’s current budget status the city has $218,000 left to decide what it wants to do with.
There were three options presented at the budget workshop.
Ralston could put the $218,000 towards paying off short term debt in the form of a promissory note.
This could have an impact on bond rating and potentially allow the city to re-finance arena debt and as a result improve the overall financial situation of Ralston.
A second option would be to put the money towards capital improvement projects.
The city could pay for the engineering for replacing the retaining wall at Crown Wager fields for $89,000 with the actual reconstruction to begin in 2020-2020 and 2021- 2022.
For $5,000 the city could pay for the engineering for the Wildewood West Bride Repair. (There is $145,000 in the next year’s CIP for repair.)
The city could resolve several different CIP priorities for next year: the police cruiser for $15,000, repair windows in the park building for $14,000, fix the trail at Ponderosa Park for $25,000, replace the City Hall roof for $35,000 and for all other purposes there would be $35,000 to spend.
The $210,000 could go toward the $350,000 in the 2021-2022 CIP to the TV the sewers.
The third option would be for the city to restore cuts and bring back employee raises.
Council person Maureen Konwinski said she does not want to cut people during the pandemic and would prefer a combination of the three options.
Bohling said once the city pays down the promissory note with the $218,000, the city could use the fund budgeted for the principle amount could be put towards other items in future years.
Council person Ben Preis said he does not like the idea of cutting back city services or shorting departments.
“I really can’t stand the thought of making cuts to our city services and our employees and then spending money on things like Independence Day parades or Santa downtown and things of that nature that are not necessities,” Preis said.
Councilman Michael Sanchez said paying off the promissory note could have big implications on Ralston’s financial status and the services provided to the community.
