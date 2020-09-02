Ralston officials works through city budget

Ralston city officials continued to work through its budget at its first budget workshop on Aug. 24.

Though no vote took place, there were several options presented on how to navigate the budget amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There were several changes to items since the last city council meeting.

The Ralston Arena will receive a $310,000 operating subsidy, which was originally reported as $250,000.

The Ralston Police Department will now receive a $13,000 cut instead of the original $81,000 cut reported.

Both of these entities were the benefit of an increased revenue stream from an increased evaluation up by 13.7%.

Finance Director Tim Bohling said at the workshop the city had originally budgeted for a 5% valuation increase.

The total valuation of Ralston in 2020 was around $440 million compared to last year’s $386 million valuation. There was no change to the tax levy.

Ralston’s levy is .70678 cents per $100 of valuation.

Under the levy, the owner of a $150,000 home will pay $1.060.17 for the city’s share of property taxes.

Baright Public Library and the Public works department are still facing the same amount of budget cuts.

Baright needs to cut $120,000 and Public Work needs to cut $62,000.

City Administrator Rick Hoppe said Ralston citizens should expect to see an impact on service hours if these budget cuts took place.

“We anticipate a longer mowing cycle for park right of ways, we anticipate the parks bathroom, a couple of them being closed and less cleaning of the ones that remain open,” Hoppe said.