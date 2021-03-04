Ralston Police Department releases end of the year report

Of the 80 property damage and personal injury accidents combined, around 73%

of them occurred on or near the city’s perimeter thoroughfares of 72nd, 84th and Harrison Streets.

Nearly 90% of all personal injury accidents occurred on the highly traveled thoroughfares and not inside the main residential roads in Ralston.

The most common traffic citations written were speeding at 169, followed by expired or no plates at 145 and driving under suspension at 76.

Ralston officers conducted 1,307 traffic stops in 2020, down 44.7% from 2019.

Special attentions, which include patrols of areas brought to the department’s attention through resident complaints or increased levels of calls for service, increased by 71.7% from last year.

Special attentions included COVID-19 Compliance checks throughout the year.

Red tags on vehicles or property in violation of city ordinances decreased from 145 in 2019 to 22 in 2020.

The department also saw an decrease in its vacation house checks (304 to 186) and parking tickets issued (851 to 640).

In 2020, RPD responded to 9,916 calls for service.