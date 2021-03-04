Ralston Police Department releases end of the year report

The Ralston Police Department released its annual report at the Feb. 16 Ralston City Council meeting.
The report covered the 2020 calendar year.
Like many other public safety workers, RPD was greatly infected by the coronavirus.
According to its reports, 50% of RPD has at one point in 2020 has had to quarantine.
RPD Chief Marc Leonardo said in the report that staff was instructed to limit contact with people and make stops only if necessary.
Despite many trainings being cancelled in 2020 due the coronavirus, training hours increased by 11.8% from 2019 t in which RPD officers undertook 1,151 hours of training. RPD officers undertook training on emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, behavioral health response and responding to individuals in crisis.
Officers made a total of 531 arrests in 2020, a decrease of 26.7% from 2019.
Assault arrests decreased by 51%, theft arrests decreased by 56% and there were eight few DUI arrest than in 2019.
Hit and run accidents went up from 38 in 2019 to 40 in 2019, and personal injury accidents increased to 29 from 28 over the same span.
Officers investigated 51 property damage accidents in 2020 compared to 98 in 2019.
Of the 80 property damage and personal injury accidents combined, around 73%
of them occurred on or near the city’s perimeter thoroughfares of 72nd, 84th and Harrison Streets.
Nearly 90% of all personal injury accidents occurred on the highly traveled thoroughfares and not inside the main residential roads in Ralston.
The most common traffic citations written were speeding at 169, followed by expired or no plates at 145 and driving under suspension at 76.
Ralston officers conducted 1,307 traffic stops in 2020, down 44.7% from 2019.
Special attentions, which include patrols of areas brought to the department’s attention through resident complaints or increased levels of calls for service, increased by 71.7% from last year.
Special attentions included COVID-19 Compliance checks throughout the year.
Red tags on vehicles or property in violation of city ordinances decreased from 145 in 2019 to 22 in 2020.
The department also saw an decrease in its vacation house checks (304 to 186) and parking tickets issued (851 to 640).
In 2020, RPD responded to 9,916 calls for service.
A call for service includes every time an officer responds to a call, makes contact with a citizen, checks a business, writes red tags, blue tags or parking tickets, does school patrols or conducts any special attentions.
A copy of the RPD’s 2020 report was attached to the previous City Council meeting packet.
Further copies of the full report can be requested by contacting City Hall at 402-331-6677 or by emailing City Clerk Roise Russel at rrussell@cityofralston.com.