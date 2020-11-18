Ralston Public Schools get reVision grant funds

“Students can learn to grow their own crops, fruits, and vegetables, and will be able to use the produce they make to take to farmer’s markets and be able to do fundraising as well” Wilken said.

“Work-based learning has been a huge initiative as part of the Perkins action grants, as well as grants to be able to support school-based enterprise job shadows, internships for students,” Wilken said.

“Students are really getting that hands-on experience that could lead and better prepare our students for future careers in post-secondary education.” Wilken said.

Other program improvements include:

Manufacturing — Updated software and work with Baileigh Industrial to formally train District teachers on the current Ralston High School Computer Numerical Control machine and software. (Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining is a manufacturing process in which pre-programmed computer software dictates the movement of factory tools and machinery.)