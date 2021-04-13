Ralston Public Schools hire freshman success coordinator

Engel said there is a lot that goes into why an incoming freshman might be intimidated by the idea of high school.

“I think it’s mainly the new environment and they don’t want to admit that they’re nervous about the new environment, I think that the nerves also come from the want to fit in,” Engel said.

Jesse Tvrdy, Ralston High School Principal said when looking at teaming ninth grade at the building level, the high school is trying to look at how the school is supporting the whole student.

“By teaming our students and having a freshmen success coordinator, the hope is that these students are shared by a core group of teachers and we have someone on the outside, who is not in the classroom that has a very well rounded knowledge of the student,” Tvrdy said.

Tvrdy said the freshman success coordinator can do some of the groundwork and legwork outside of the classroom to help support students.

This support could come in the form of helping a student come up with goals around attendance, helping a student with a social and emotional conflict, how to disagree with a peer, how to choose good friend groups or how to advocate for themselves in the classroom.