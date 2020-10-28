Ralston School Board of Education Candidates- Robin Richards

Name: Robin Richards Years Ralston Public Schools Resident: More than 30 years
Occupation/Employer: Nebraska Arts Council/ National Endowment for the Arts
Age: 39 (Until Jan)
Elected Offices Held (Include calendar year served): I was appointed to my seat on the board when Mike Overcamp stepped down last year. I interviewed and took my seat on the board in November of 2019.
1. Tell us something about yourself ( example: family, church, organizations, volunteering, military service, etc).
I am very proud to say that my family is a Ralston family through and through. My mom and her sisters graduated from Ralston in the 70’s, my siblings and I graduated from Ralston in the 90’s, and my sons will graduate from Ralston in 2024 and 2026.
I loved my time as a student, taking part in cheerleading, choir, drama, and numerous clubs. When I needed a job when my kids were little I was a para at Seymour and worked with the 6th Dimension Choir to make ends meet.
Now I drop my children off everyday at the schools I have loved so much and am more than proud to do so! I celebrated 15 years of marriage to my wonderful husband, Shane, this year and am looking forward to many more years together.
I have a bachelor’s degree in Choral Conducting with a double minor in English and Education from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and am currently working on a master’s degree in Leadership in Arts and Cultural Management through the University of Colorado.
2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Ralston Public Schools should address over the next four years?
I believe that the biggest challenge that we will face will be navigating the post Covid world. We will need to work together to make sure that our schools are stepping up to bring us back to where we were before this pandemic hit our state. The key to our success will be working together as a community to overcome the adversity that has been put upon us. Through our shared bond we will make sure that we are setting our kids up to be as successful after graduation as they possibly can be. Through extra support and supplemental teaching we will be able to fill the gaps left in the wake of covid and help our kids achieve their dreams, whatever they may be.
The second challenge will be to work towards getting our buildings the improvements and updates that some of them desperately need. I would work closely with the district administration and community leaders to make sure that these capital improvement projects move forward.
3. What is something the district could improve on and how would you go about doing so?
Aside from the capital improvements. I would love to work with Joshua Wilken to expand the programs at the high school to include fine arts tracks in the academy system that is already in place at the high school. Fine Arts is so much more than just the performers, it is a 768 billion dollar industry that drives our nation’s culture and brings in more to our economy than tourism and agriculture combined. I believe that adding tracks in fine arts that would lead to internships with the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, UNO Music Department, Nebraskans for the Arts, Omaha Symphony, and Omaha Performing Arts would show students that there is so much more to working in the arts than creating art. There are artistic directors, executive directors. producers, financers, marketing, ticket sales, writers, educators, tech design, the list could go on and on. There is a whole world of untapped potential at our fingertips and I would be happy to serve as the bridge between our schools and this booming industry.
4. Why should voters elect you to the Ralston Board of Education?
I am a great candidate for this job not only because I have the experience and know-how with governmental accounting, education, and leadership, but because my heart and soul live in Ralston. I believe deeply in the power of our schools and our teachers because I have seen how the day to day actions of our school affect our entire community and how they can change the lives of students that may need it more than we know.
The love and support I received should be replicated for every family in our district and I would work hard to make sure that happens. What makes me worthy of your vote is that I have been a student, a parent, and a teacher within our hallowed halls and now, I would like to continue to give back to the district that has given so much to me and been a loving home for generations of my family.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!