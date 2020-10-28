Ralston School Board of Education Candidates- Robin Richards

Aside from the capital improvements. I would love to work with Joshua Wilken to expand the programs at the high school to include fine arts tracks in the academy system that is already in place at the high school. Fine Arts is so much more than just the performers, it is a 768 billion dollar industry that drives our nation’s culture and brings in more to our economy than tourism and agriculture combined. I believe that adding tracks in fine arts that would lead to internships with the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, UNO Music Department, Nebraskans for the Arts, Omaha Symphony, and Omaha Performing Arts would show students that there is so much more to working in the arts than creating art. There are artistic directors, executive directors. producers, financers, marketing, ticket sales, writers, educators, tech design, the list could go on and on. There is a whole world of untapped potential at our fingertips and I would be happy to serve as the bridge between our schools and this booming industry.