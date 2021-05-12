Ralston students build shed for construction class

Most classes end with an essay or a multiple choice test.
Students in RHS Teacher Brandon Thoene’s construction class build a shed as their final project.
The class has partnered with Builders of the Future, a program that educates students on the construction trade.
Thoene said when he first began his construction class, they started off building two sheds.
“One is the perfect amount, he said. “Last year we did not get to build a shed because we would do it in the fourth quarter and then came the COVID shutdown.”
He said every year the interest from students in the construction class has grown.
“For the first couple of years, it was kind of like, I had some of the kids work hard in class and then today, most of the kids had tools in their hands and they were doing something, they were all on board and they wanted to work,” Thoene said.
Thoene teaches four different classes at RHS, including a woodworking class where the primary goal is to teach students how to safely use tools.
After the first woodworking course, students can continue with woodworking classes or they can take construction classes.
Before the final construction class where the students build the shed, students will take an intermediate course where they build a miniature structure and learn to frame walls.
Thoene said every shed the class builds is 10-foot by 12-foot.
“We haven’t gone away from that size, it’s a good size for a shed in someone’s backyard,” Thoene said.
Thoene had to switch up his curriculum after the first couple years of the construction class after he realized students were challenged by putting a roof on the shed.
“Now in my construction trades class, we cut rafters, we put the rafters up, so every kid that I have right now has done all those and now they’re putting what they know to practice,” Thoene said.
When it comes to choosing where to build the shed, Thoene tries to be selective and keep the project close to the school.
“What I really like to tell other people is that it needs to be in the school district because I don’t want these kids driving far,” Thoene said. “Every single one that we’ve built has stayed in the Ralston community.”
He said this year, the students started a bit late on the shed construction due to the class taking its time to decide where to place the shed in the yard.
Thoene also tries to get his students to complete a variety of tasks during the shed building process.
Students constructed the walls and the roof of the shed in the classroom. They transported the larger pieces to the yard where everything would eventually come together.