Ralston students build shed for construction class

Thoene said every shed the class builds is 10-foot by 12-foot.

“We haven’t gone away from that size, it’s a good size for a shed in someone’s backyard,” Thoene said.

Thoene had to switch up his curriculum after the first couple years of the construction class after he realized students were challenged by putting a roof on the shed.

“Now in my construction trades class, we cut rafters, we put the rafters up, so every kid that I have right now has done all those and now they’re putting what they know to practice,” Thoene said.

When it comes to choosing where to build the shed, Thoene tries to be selective and keep the project close to the school.

“What I really like to tell other people is that it needs to be in the school district because I don’t want these kids driving far,” Thoene said. “Every single one that we’ve built has stayed in the Ralston community.”

He said this year, the students started a bit late on the shed construction due to the class taking its time to decide where to place the shed in the yard.

Thoene also tries to get his students to complete a variety of tasks during the shed building process.