Ralston students create art from music

After the artwork was completed students were then tasked to create a 10 line free verse poem about their experience with both the music and their artwork that would serve as the final artist statement for their piece

Banks said the students were able to free draw during the experience and out to paper whatever came to mind while listening to the music.

“It kind of helps them understand like the interdisciplinary connection between the arts and music and writing how they all just kind of function as one whole subject in the humanities,” Banks said.

Hall said this assignment introduced the concept of abstract art to students.

“They got kind of a taste of what abstract art is as well as connecting it to music, which is something they just live with in their daily lives,” Hall said.

Both of the teachers said they were proud of the work the students presented to them.

“I think we’ve got some great stuff, I’ve just started looking at this again, just with the sketches, I didn’t know exactly what we’re going to get, and then I started looking at these sketches and these kids nailed it,” Banks said.

The culmination of this collaboration will be a concert given by Weaver’s percussion students of the pieces they chose amidst a display of the artwork created by the RHS art students.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.