Ralston students create art from music

Ralston High School introduction to art students are being immersed in an interdisciplinary approach.
This approach is a collaborative effort between RHS Art teachers Sarah Hall and Calvin Banks’ art classes and Hannah Weaver, an assistant professor of percussion at the University of Nebraska- Omaha.
Led by Weaver, the UNO percussion students each chose a piece of music that resonated with them.
These songs were compiled into a playlist that was then shared with the RHS Art Department.
Both Hall and Banks created a unit of study investigating the aesthetic experience by exploring elements from abstract art, music, and poetry.
Artists such as Jean Michel Basquiat, Joan Mitchell, Jackson Pollock, and Wassily Kandinsky were studied and used as inspiration for the artwork to come.
Once the foundation was laid out, RHS students then spent an entire class period listening to each song from the UNO percussion students’ playlist and creating designs that best captured the aesthetic of each song.
Hall said the songs were instrumental with no lyrics for the most part.
Once the students had the opportunity to listen to the music and create their initial sketches, they were then tasked to pick their most successful piece and create an 18x24 inch final design.
After the artwork was completed students were then tasked to create a 10 line free verse poem about their experience with both the music and their artwork that would serve as the final artist statement for their piece
Banks said the students were able to free draw during the experience and out to paper whatever came to mind while listening to the music.
“It kind of helps them understand like the interdisciplinary connection between the arts and music and writing how they all just kind of function as one whole subject in the humanities,” Banks said.
Hall said this assignment introduced the concept of abstract art to students.
“They got kind of a taste of what abstract art is as well as connecting it to music, which is something they just live with in their daily lives,” Hall said.
Both of the teachers said they were proud of the work the students presented to them.
“I think we’ve got some great stuff, I’ve just started looking at this again, just with the sketches, I didn’t know exactly what we’re going to get, and then I started looking at these sketches and these kids nailed it,” Banks said.
The culmination of this collaboration will be a concert given by Weaver’s percussion students of the pieces they chose amidst a display of the artwork created by the RHS art students.
