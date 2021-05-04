Ralston teacher brings the farm to the classroom

April Pinkes, kindergarten teacher at Meadows Elementary School, is bringing her experience on the farm to her classroom.
Every year in April since her second year of teaching, Pinkes borrows an incubator and some eggs from her family’s farm and hatches some baby chicks.
The class starts off learning about the different classes of animals: reptiles, mammals, amphibians, birds, fish and insects, and that leads to their study of birds.
“I just think it’s fun,” Pinkes said. “It’s just a fun experience for them; a lot of kids don’t have those opportunities.”
The class participates in an “egg lab” and learns about the different parts of an egg and what they do to help a baby chick develop.
Pinkes’ students also compared a farm egg and a store bought egg during this activity.
The kids made a life cycle wheel and are currently writing a book about each stage of the life cycle.
Pinkes said her students stay engaged throughout the egg unit.
“I think it’s just hands-on and it’s so different from the world of school and sitting and doing a worksheet or sitting in a reading group,” Pinkes said.
Throughout the egg unit, the class will open a new plastic egg each day to see what is going on inside the egg.
Around day 18, the class will candle the real eggs to see which ones look like they might hatch.
Any chicks that hatch will dry off in the incubator for a day or so before they are moved to a larger container in the classroom for a few days.
Then they will go back to the farm to lay new eggs for next year’s class.
“Every morning there’s a flood of kids over to the incubator and for the first thirty minutes they ask several questions,” Pinkes said.
Pinkes said the class usually names the chicks after they hatch and get attached in the process.
“So far in the six years we’ve done it, we don’t have any tears over eating eggs,” Pinkes said. “Then we’re very explicit that the eggs from the grocery store aren’t going to turn into baby chicks.”
She said it is important for her students to get exposure to something like farm life particularly if they did not grow up around farms.
“It’s a big concept to kind of understand like, where your food comes from and how it gets there and just how things grow and change,” Pinkes said. “So it’s just a good opportunity to kind of relate that back to real life for them.”