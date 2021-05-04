Ralston teacher brings the farm to the classroom

Around day 18, the class will candle the real eggs to see which ones look like they might hatch.

Any chicks that hatch will dry off in the incubator for a day or so before they are moved to a larger container in the classroom for a few days.

Then they will go back to the farm to lay new eggs for next year’s class.

“Every morning there’s a flood of kids over to the incubator and for the first thirty minutes they ask several questions,” Pinkes said.

Pinkes said the class usually names the chicks after they hatch and get attached in the process.

“So far in the six years we’ve done it, we don’t have any tears over eating eggs,” Pinkes said. “Then we’re very explicit that the eggs from the grocery store aren’t going to turn into baby chicks.”

She said it is important for her students to get exposure to something like farm life particularly if they did not grow up around farms.

“It’s a big concept to kind of understand like, where your food comes from and how it gets there and just how things grow and change,” Pinkes said. “So it’s just a good opportunity to kind of relate that back to real life for them.”

