Senior Column: April Birthdays

The recent beautiful weather has lifted the spirits of many. Margaret out Tai Chi instructor has been glad to see her spring flowers sprouting up. Although it is too early she is anxious to start planting. Since she cannot yet put seeds into the ground she is considering making hot houses out of milk cartons to get those seeds started and when the time is right get them into the ground. Maxine Duracinski was glad to get back out on the golf course. We are all enjoying seeing the spring flowers blooming.

This Easter was somewhat different than last. Bev Rehmeier attended Mass at Saint Geralds then enjoyed the day with family and a friend. Jill Siner had a nice drive to the lake to see the sunrise but put off attending church in person and getting together with friends until they all feel comfortable being together. She is looking forward to not only getting together but actually hugging her friends again. Carmen had a nice Easter together with family, she said they are all old and vaccinated so could safely be together. Margaret and Jerry Fouts enjoyed a pre Easter visit from son Tim and family who had driven from Washington DC. Tim enjoys takeout, so each day he provided meals they all enjoyed and Margaret could spend time visiting instead of cooking. Charlotte Doyle spent the day with her niece who made a lovely meal. I had a quiet Easter, watched Mass for shut ins but wore a dress for the first time in over a year. In the afternoon when I realized the only place I was actually going to go was to the end of my driveway to put the trash out I decide to take a ride to downtown Ralston and mail some stuff at the post office.