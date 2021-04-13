Senior Column: April Birthdays

Charlotte Doyle enjoyed the chance to get out for the March 26th La Vista senior center bingo. Turned out to be a good move as she won twice, the second time being the blackout.
The recent beautiful weather has lifted the spirits of many. Margaret out Tai Chi instructor has been glad to see her spring flowers sprouting up. Although it is too early she is anxious to start planting. Since she cannot yet put seeds into the ground she is considering making hot houses out of milk cartons to get those seeds started and when the time is right get them into the ground. Maxine Duracinski was glad to get back out on the golf course. We are all enjoying seeing the spring flowers blooming.
This Easter was somewhat different than last. Bev Rehmeier attended Mass at Saint Geralds then enjoyed the day with family and a friend. Jill Siner had a nice drive to the lake to see the sunrise but put off attending church in person and getting together with friends until they all feel comfortable being together. She is looking forward to not only getting together but actually hugging her friends again. Carmen had a nice Easter together with family, she said they are all old and vaccinated so could safely be together. Margaret and Jerry Fouts enjoyed a pre Easter visit from son Tim and family who had driven from Washington DC. Tim enjoys takeout, so each day he provided meals they all enjoyed and Margaret could spend time visiting instead of cooking. Charlotte Doyle spent the day with her niece who made a lovely meal. I had a quiet Easter, watched Mass for shut ins but wore a dress for the first time in over a year. In the afternoon when I realized the only place I was actually going to go was to the end of my driveway to put the trash out I decide to take a ride to downtown Ralston and mail some stuff at the post office.
Last week, thanks to technology and Kaily’s skills we were able to participate in Angie’s exercise classes via Zoom. Covid had her and her family grounded. That was a reminder that though many of us have been vaccinated precautions are still necessary.
Still no word on when the Ralston senior center will be able to reopen, but Maxine Durancinski and the other bridge players are anxiously awaiting the day. We are all grateful for the many opportunities we have for fun activities at the La Vista senior center. Don’t forget to mark your calendar for next Wednesday the 21st when at 2:30 pm we will have entertainment by “Rockin Woody” from the Merrymakers. I have already decided that when I resume leading the exercise classes at Ralston they will start at 9:30 am so that I will be able to make it over to La Vista for the 11 am Tai Chi class.
Many of us, now that we have been vaccinated are anxious to get together with friends and go out to eat. We intend to remain cautious about the restaurant precautions to feel safe. My Red Hat group has set a date for May, it has been over a year since we last got together.
Celebrating an April birthday are: Joseph Bloemer, Mildred Brown, Louise Carter, Janet Daniels, Marilyn Dyer, Jan Gorman, Nina Henry, Darla Majewski, Anne Mecseji, Karen Mussack, Peggie, Pitkin, Lola Steinke, Frances Wieneke, Cecillia Dodson, Kris Haller, Cindy Johnson and Kelly Steffen. Hopefully everyone enjoyed their day.