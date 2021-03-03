Senior Column: March Events

The Mardi Gras Party at the La Vista Senior Center was cancelled due to the frigid temperatures. The next day was better and we were able to have the famous African Americans Jingo.
Instead of numbers, the bingo sheet featured pictures of famous African Americans. It was a learning experience since the ones I was not familiar with, I looked up once I got home. There were a variety of free prizes to choose from when we got a bingo and all of us won a number of times. Kaily even had plastic bags available for us to take to carry our winnings.
Joyce Torchia, who had been scheduled to perform at the Mardi Gras party was rescheduled and sang for us on Feb. 22. That happened to be Charlene Lauers’ birthday so it was like a special party. Joyce even led us all in singing “Happy Birthday.” I picked up Charlotte Doyle and Charlene; both enjoyed a chance to get out for a while. Joyce sang a variety of songs from the 40’s to the 70’s, hits and some country western. Joyce loves to dance so did some steps from the bandstand days: The Pony, Twist and Mashed Potato. We even got a chance to chime in on the refrain of some of the songs. Starting with a Stevie Wonder song, “You Are the Sunshine of my Life,” and ending with “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Around the Old Oak Tree” by Tony Orlando, the hour was thoroughly enjoyable since we knew all the songs, some bringing back warm memories.
Ralston House residents have gotten used to the Ralston Senior Center being closed and activities that used to take place in the lobby being cancelled but recently, when the cable went out for a few hours, that was too much. That brought residents out in the hallways, walking around and chatting with neighbors while keeping a social distance. Last week they had a nice surprise: Michelle Santee who had moved to South Dakota last fall has returned and arranged with Walgreens to come and administer the vaccine to the residents. I had been looking forward to getting my first shot but my appointment was for Sunday the 21st. That was the morning we had eight inches of snow. Needless to say, I cancelled and am rescheduled for March 14th.
Over at the La Vista Senior Center there was some exciting news. Kaily Stanley, senior services manager, had applied for and received a technology grant. The monies will be used to purchase laptop computers and various other technological equipment. Kaily will eventually be using these laptops to teach senior computer classes and seniors will be able to check out these laptops.
Every month there are numerous opportunities to play bingo, an event many of us enjoy. This means there is a constant demand for bingo prizes. Donations are welcomed all through the year. Items that are needed are: personal care items (shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, mouthwash, etc.), store bought pre-packaged food items. Cans of diet soda as well as chocolate are popular items. Donations can be dropped off at the Community Center front desk and are greatly appreciated.
We had a nice turnout for bingo last Thursday where the prizes were quarters. It was a treat to get out with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
Weather permitting, the March calendar is filled with fun events every Monday through Friday. There will be three movies and our live entertainment will be “The Links” on Monday, March 22. The Friday 2 p.m. Bingo’s are back as well as special Jingo’s on the 10th and 17th. There are outings for lunch as well as an outing to downtown Omaha. The Grab and Go lunch menus look real tempting too.
Be sure to carefully read your calendar and, if you have not received one, call 402-331-3455 to request one. Reservations are required for the outings and Grab and Go meals. A reminder, the La Vista Senior Center will be closed and programs cancelled if Papillion-La Vista or Ralston schools are cancelled due to weather.
Thank you for your input and comments. Stay healthy, wearing your mask, washing your hands and social distancing.
-Janet Rentko is a member of the Ralston Senior Center.