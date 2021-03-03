Senior Column: March Events

The Mardi Gras Party at the La Vista Senior Center was cancelled due to the frigid temperatures. The next day was better and we were able to have the famous African Americans Jingo.

Instead of numbers, the bingo sheet featured pictures of famous African Americans. It was a learning experience since the ones I was not familiar with, I looked up once I got home. There were a variety of free prizes to choose from when we got a bingo and all of us won a number of times. Kaily even had plastic bags available for us to take to carry our winnings.

Joyce Torchia, who had been scheduled to perform at the Mardi Gras party was rescheduled and sang for us on Feb. 22. That happened to be Charlene Lauers’ birthday so it was like a special party. Joyce even led us all in singing “Happy Birthday.” I picked up Charlotte Doyle and Charlene; both enjoyed a chance to get out for a while. Joyce sang a variety of songs from the 40’s to the 70’s, hits and some country western. Joyce loves to dance so did some steps from the bandstand days: The Pony, Twist and Mashed Potato. We even got a chance to chime in on the refrain of some of the songs. Starting with a Stevie Wonder song, “You Are the Sunshine of my Life,” and ending with “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Around the Old Oak Tree” by Tony Orlando, the hour was thoroughly enjoyable since we knew all the songs, some bringing back warm memories.