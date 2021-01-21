Senior Column

That snow the end of December kept me in for a couple days but so far the roads are clear so I have been able to enjoy many things on the La Vista senior center January calendar. Connie said the presentation on “Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” was excellent. I enjoyed the movie “Last Holiday”, the popcorn was good too.

At Tai Chi we have gotten some new as well as former participants returning maybe this is due to New Years’ resolutions. We had a good turnout for the first bingo of the month, the prize being 50 cents per game and we all won at least once, some of us as many as three times. Kaily Stanley, senior services manager is looking for donations for prizes for the Jingo games.

Monday, the 11th we were entertained by Billy Troy from the Merrymakers. We had a good group, there are obvious Billy Troy followers. Billy is from Nashville and grew up on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. Being recruited to serve as Entertainment Director of Ameristar Casino is was brought him to the Omaha area. He enjoys performing and being part of the Merrymakers. Since Covid has put an end to many live performances Billy has been doing hour long videos and sending them to nursing homes so that the residents can still enjoy his music. He said he was pleased to get a call to perform at the Ozone and even though people could not get up to dance, were spaced out and wearing masks they enjoyed the music and he was glad to perform.