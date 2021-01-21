Senior Column

That snow the end of December kept me in for a couple days but so far the roads are clear so I have been able to enjoy many things on the La Vista senior center January calendar. Connie said the presentation on “Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” was excellent. I enjoyed the movie “Last Holiday”, the popcorn was good too.
At Tai Chi we have gotten some new as well as former participants returning maybe this is due to New Years’ resolutions. We had a good turnout for the first bingo of the month, the prize being 50 cents per game and we all won at least once, some of us as many as three times. Kaily Stanley, senior services manager is looking for donations for prizes for the Jingo games.
Personal care items shampoo, lotions hand sanitizer are some suggestions.
Monday, the 11th we were entertained by Billy Troy from the Merrymakers. We had a good group, there are obvious Billy Troy followers. Billy is from Nashville and grew up on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. Being recruited to serve as Entertainment Director of Ameristar Casino is was brought him to the Omaha area. He enjoys performing and being part of the Merrymakers. Since Covid has put an end to many live performances Billy has been doing hour long videos and sending them to nursing homes so that the residents can still enjoy his music. He said he was pleased to get a call to perform at the Ozone and even though people could not get up to dance, were spaced out and wearing masks they enjoyed the music and he was glad to perform.
We at La Vista enjoyed a full hour of familiar Country Western songs, there was lots of toe tapping and even with masks, we sang along . Karen even got up to dance and was complemented on her “good moves” . Having known so many of the artists personally Billy told a story and history of each song. Some good news was that he will be back next month so be sure to check the February calendar for that date.
At Tai Chi, Margaret introduced us to some new moves to help improve our balance and health. She is constantly taking additional classes to increase her and in turn our Tia Chi moves. Class is held Tuesday and Thursday at 11 am in the gym where we are well spaced out following Covid precautions.
Had we been able to be together at the Ralston Senior Center we would have celebrated January birthdays. Celebrating a January birthday are: Betty Krause, Viola Allen, Molly Bartlett, Genevieve Branigan, Teresa Denson, Jerry Fouts, Gary Lepatourel, Lee Onken, Verda Parr, Robert Prodywus, Bev Sorensen, Donna Doty Vaughn and Jerry Methe. Hope everyone is well and able to celebrate their special day.
Charlotte Doyle recently got a change of scenery when she spent a long week-end in Millard dog sitting for her niece. Since she’d missed the last two events I introduced her to the Happy Birthday Jingo. We both did well, winning twice and having a variety of prizes to choose from. Turned out that was a good decision since we had snow and high winds last Friday which kept us home. Kaily was delighted with the good turn out the best she’s had in a long time.
As this pandemic and restrictions continue we continue to learn of more friends and acquaintances that have had Covid and recovered and sadly some that have not recovered but there is good news. Last week, I heard of two people that now have an appointment to receive their vaccine and a few people that said their Doctor expects to get some vials of the vaccine for his patients. Continue to wear your mask, wash your hands and social distance.
Thank you for your comments and input.
— Janet Rentko is a member of the Ralston Senior Center.