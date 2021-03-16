Senior Column

At the LaVista senior center we looked forward to ending the month of February enjoying entertainment by one of our favorites, Billy Troy. As we sat there waiting it seemed odd that Billy was not there setting up. Kaily Stanley then came in to share the news that due to Covid Billy was unable to be there. We all wish him a full recovery and look forward to seeing him again when he has recovered.

At this time due to restrictions, there is still no idea as to when we will be able to reopen at the Ralston Senior Center. Had we been at the Ralston senior center today would have been birthday cake day. The center would have been decorated for Saint Patricks’ Day, we would have enjoyed corned beef and cabbage and we’d of had a variety of green iced cakes to choose from. Oh, how we miss those get togethers. Seniors celebrating a March birthday are: Dolores Costanzo, Gerry Day, Marita Deeds, Manuel V. Doria, Darlene Hagerty, Marge Patterson, Jo Polifka, Lorraine Sharpe, Peggy Stephens, Rosemary Hansen, Connie Twohig and Betty Mokay. Hope everyone had a wonderful birthday.