Senior Column

At the LaVista senior center we looked forward to ending the month of February enjoying entertainment by one of our favorites, Billy Troy. As we sat there waiting it seemed odd that Billy was not there setting up. Kaily Stanley then came in to share the news that due to Covid Billy was unable to be there. We all wish him a full recovery and look forward to seeing him again when he has recovered.
At this time due to restrictions, there is still no idea as to when we will be able to reopen at the Ralston Senior Center. Had we been at the Ralston senior center today would have been birthday cake day. The center would have been decorated for Saint Patricks’ Day, we would have enjoyed corned beef and cabbage and we’d of had a variety of green iced cakes to choose from. Oh, how we miss those get togethers. Seniors celebrating a March birthday are: Dolores Costanzo, Gerry Day, Marita Deeds, Manuel V. Doria, Darlene Hagerty, Marge Patterson, Jo Polifka, Lorraine Sharpe, Peggy Stephens, Rosemary Hansen, Connie Twohig and Betty Mokay. Hope everyone had a wonderful birthday.
We had a good turnout for the first Friday bingo of March, newcomer, Sandy had beginners’ luck and won three games in a row. Vicki, who had been working hard handing out the quarters to winners was the sole winner of the Blackout. We had some new Jingo games this month. There was a Fairytale Jingo, Happy Birthday Jingo and a Saint Patrick’s Day Jingo, these are the games where in place of numbers there are pictures related to the subject. Thanks to the people that donated prizes there was a new variety to choose from . A special surprise was a good supply of towels that used to delight us at the Ralston senior center. Darla Majewski had made them and donated them to the La Vista senior center when she read we were in need of prizes.
Those of you that are missing eating out there are opportunities. Reservations are needed because there is limited space on the mini bus due to social distancing. Once arriving at the restaurant people are spaced out, masks are worn until you start eating. Those that went recently enjoyed the Cheesecake Factory, Karen said the Philly sandwich at Jimbo’s was the best ! Last week, eight people got up early, took the mini bus to Square Donuts where they enjoyed the unique donuts. On the 25th they plan to eat at Johnny Sortino’s. Call 402-331-3455 to make your reservation. And don’t forget to put “The Links” on your calendar, they will be performing at 2 pm Monday, March 22nd. The March calendar is really full of activities so be sure to check it out .
Bob at the front desk has been busy woodworking. He has made a variety of items, animals, cars and a bunch of cute leprechaun magnets complete with bushy orange beard.
I have some yellow and purple crocuses blooming in my front yard, a sign that spring is coming. As I picked up twigs and branches I noticed a hint of green in the grass so hopefully the big snows are done for a while.
We have now passed a full year since the start of the Pandemic and dramatic change to our lifestyle. We have gotten used to living with the restrictions and now that more and more of us are receiving our vaccines there is hope that the coming summer may be different from last summer. Thank You for all your comments and input. Don’t forget to keep wearing your mask, washing your hands and social distancing . Stay healthy.