Senior Column

I’ve never really seen David Karlsons’ face in person without a mask.

But you can tell by his eyes when he is smiling and it is obvious that he enjoys his job.

I first met him when the La Vista senior center had the parking lot activities and David was handing out the bingo prizes or taking pictures for their website.

David is the Assistant Recreation Director at the Community Center. While Kaily Stanley is in charge of senior services, Davids’’ responsibilities include activities for all ages, supervising over sports and events for children.

He plans family and holiday events for all ages at the La Vista Community Center.

Recently on a Fun Friday video he explored science demonstrating how eggshells dissolve in acid (vinegar) , the video can be viewed on the LaVista community center Face Book page.

His plans for the safe Halloween night grab and go on October 31st sound like fun.

Coming from a family of teachers, he originally planned to become an elementary school teacher.