Senior Column

I’ve never really seen David Karlsons’ face in person without a mask.
But you can tell by his eyes when he is smiling and it is obvious that he enjoys his job.
I first met him when the La Vista senior center had the parking lot activities and David was handing out the bingo prizes or taking pictures for their website.
David is the Assistant Recreation Director at the Community Center. While Kaily Stanley is in charge of senior services, Davids’’ responsibilities include activities for all ages, supervising over sports and events for children.
He plans family and holiday events for all ages at the La Vista Community Center.
Recently on a Fun Friday video he explored science demonstrating how eggshells dissolve in acid (vinegar) , the video can be viewed on the LaVista community center Face Book page.
His plans for the safe Halloween night grab and go on October 31st sound like fun.
Coming from a family of teachers, he originally planned to become an elementary school teacher.
While he may not be teaching in a school the skill is obviously being used. Prior to moving to the Omaha area twenty- five years ago he lived in Des Moines, Iowa where he was director of two community centers. At that time Omaha was a place off Interstate 80 that he passed on the way to Denver.
With the beginning of Covid, the restrictions and closure of the community center, David called on seniors daily to see how they were doing.
It was a challenge and took creativity to come up with programs. When granted permission by ENOA, parking lot activities began.
That was temporary and when in July the community center was able to open with limited hours again it took creativity and planning to present a variety of programs.
Having a good working relationship with Mayor Douglas Kindig helps to make successful plans.
Along with its challenges, Covid has been a blessing David says.
Every Sunday evening there are Zoom calls with out of town family, parents, in-laws, sister and cousins giving family a chance to connect and visit.
He also has had time to work in and enjoy both his vegetable and floral garden. He has a beautiful assortment of Dahlias.
Many of the October activities at the La Vista senior center were Halloween themed.
Last weeks, Show and Tell was a fun event, a chance to get to know each other better and share some special memories.
Rosemary Hansen who likes aprons, brought an old handmade apron that had belonged to her Grandmother, she also had a picture of her Grandmother wearing it.
Another apron had belonged to her Mother and a more modern one which was a gift from friends. Karen whose hobby is wreath making, shared a lovely floral and greenery wreath made with clothespins that she had done.
Karen Petersen shared a beautiful pink crocheted afghan that she found at a Thrift store for $3.
It was a lucky find, a perfect size and nice and warm.
Connie shared an Omaha World Herald newspaper article that had been written about she and her husband when they were park hosts at Walnut Creek Park. She shared how after they had downsized, they bought an RV and spent years traveling and visiting places her husband had read about during his working years.
Alegra showed a beautiful antique serving dish that had been her Grandmothers.
Part of enjoying it is to use it but she does so carefully, avoiding hot foods and handling it with care.
Dolores explained the concept of flipping houses. Kaily Stanley shared a beautiful bowl she had made in pottery class back in high school and explained the procedure. I shared a framed letter I received from President Gerald Ford in 1976 after I had written to him following his loss of the election to President Jimmy Carter.
At exercise class, Angie our instructor, recently asked me about the Sojourn Cafe.
I told her my favorite is the biscuits and gravy, on her visit she could not get past the desserts so enjoyed the coconut cream pie.
She really liked the Cafe and friendly atmosphere and plans to try the biscuits and gravy on her next visit.
Covid has affected many things including the funding of programs by ENOA. At Tai Chi class we were asked if we’d be willing to donate $2. per session instead of $ 1., we all agreed.
This will start in November. Tai Chi classes with Margaret Noll are at 11 am on Tuesday and Thursday.
The outing to the Strategic Air and Space Museum was cancelled due to weather. Don’t forget the October entertainment at the La Vista senior center will be “The Links” on Thursday October 29th at 2 pm, hope to see you there. I am looking forward to seeing what the November calendar will feature.
Thank You for your comments and input. Keep safe, social distance and wear your mask.
— Janet Rentko is a member of the Ralston Senior Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!