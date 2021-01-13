Senior Column

Connie spent a quiet Christmas at home. This was the first year Diane West did not spend Christmas with her grandkids and really missed the excitement of being there on Christmas morning.

Helen Savich who is home and doing well after breaking her hip and spending some time in rehab enjoyed Christmas dinner with a friend.

Her friend made a lasagna, baked it in her oven and they had a nice visit over dinner. Christmas dinner at Red Lobster has been a tradition for the Lauer family this year it was a quiet dinner at home.

Charlene enjoyed the stuffed pork chop dinner Diane had made and spent the afternoon with Dennis and Diane. I spent a quiet day at home, stayed up late to watch midnight Mass from Rome and later in the morning livestreamed Mass from Saint Geralds. My next door neighbors, Tom and Carolyn Sullivan had invited me to share their Christmas dinner by arranging that they would deliver my complete meal on Christmas Day. I had the table all set complete with candles and when they delivered my Prime Rib along with wine I was ready. It was a fantastic meal, much nicer than I would have ever made for myself.