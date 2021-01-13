Senior Column

The day before Christmas Eve there were a number of events on the La Vista senior center calendar, in the morning the roads were fine, just a few snow flurries so I ventured out.
There weren’t the usual amount for exercise class with Angie but we did our routines then received a surprise gift which Angie had made just for us.
Peppermint cocoa lip gloss, hand balm and some Hershey kisses. After some hesitation due to more flurries than earlier, I went back later in the afternoon for the Big Bucks Christmas Jingo.
The bingo cards featured pictures of Christmas related items. Instead of quarters as prizes there were tightly wrapped squares containing money. In all there was $50 wrapped in the squares so winners could get the minimum of $1 or as much as $10.
In addition there were two special prizes one for the first and one for the last bingo. Sharron Bailey made and donated two beautiful quilts, one a Christmas quilt and one blue and white design.
We did well, practically everyone won more than once, I won the least amount $2.75 but won the last bingo thus going home with the beautiful blue quilt. One person won $15.25 and Phyllis won a total of $3.50 plus the first bingo which was the gorgeous Christmas quilt.
Then it was time to go home, Oh how the weather had changed from when I had gone in. I cleaned off all the car windows, put the defroster on high to clear the ice, said some prayers and started off.
It took much longer than usual to drive home, I must admit I was going very slow and was grateful that at two points the driver in back of me was very patient otherwise I had the street to myself. I got in the garage, said some more thank you prayers and went upstairs and made myself a drink.
I’ve admitted before I am a wimp about winter driving but was a bit proud of myself that I had done it, of course I had no choice, it was drive home or stay in the parking lot until the weather and roads improved.
On Christmas Eve I opened the gift I’d received from the city. I told you I’d wait and let you know what I’d got. There was moisturizing lotion, anti-bacterial hand spray, a package of Bakers chocolates and a perfect ornament for this Christmas.
The ornament is a needlepoint tree, Oh Quaran-tree, a little green tree wearing a red mask and a roll of toilet paper for the tree topper, a perfect 2020 tree. Some very clever crafter made those ornaments.
Like the other 2020 holidays, this Christmas was quite different from previous ones. Bev Sadler did less baking making only two kinds of cookies this year, she did make six different kinds of candy.
Since her whole family could not be together she packed up boxes and mailed them in time for them all to receive their goodies for Christmas.
Connie spent a quiet Christmas at home. This was the first year Diane West did not spend Christmas with her grandkids and really missed the excitement of being there on Christmas morning.
Helen Savich who is home and doing well after breaking her hip and spending some time in rehab enjoyed Christmas dinner with a friend.
Her friend made a lasagna, baked it in her oven and they had a nice visit over dinner. Christmas dinner at Red Lobster has been a tradition for the Lauer family this year it was a quiet dinner at home.
Charlene enjoyed the stuffed pork chop dinner Diane had made and spent the afternoon with Dennis and Diane. I spent a quiet day at home, stayed up late to watch midnight Mass from Rome and later in the morning livestreamed Mass from Saint Geralds. My next door neighbors, Tom and Carolyn Sullivan had invited me to share their Christmas dinner by arranging that they would deliver my complete meal on Christmas Day. I had the table all set complete with candles and when they delivered my Prime Rib along with wine I was ready. It was a fantastic meal, much nicer than I would have ever made for myself.
Ila Hossler who moved to South Dakota spent a quiet Christmas with her daughters. She said it had been quite a year. She loves her apartment and while they are lucky , no Covid at their place, they were quarantined for 3 1/2 months. Her books and jig saw puzzles kept her busy. In June everyone was tested and all were negative so they were able to get out and have family come in to visit. Ila still misses the Ralston senior center people and said to tell everyone “Hello”.
Tuesday, December 29th Bobbie and Gary Petri celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. It was a nice quiet day spent watching the falling snow. Their building is in quarantine so contact with the family was by phone or Zoom.
The New Years Party at the La Vista senior center was held a day early, on the 30th. Those that braved the cold and snowy roads had a fun time. Everyone was given a New Years hat or tiara, beaded necklace and loud noisemaker. They played a few games starting with a New Years themed word find. Seniors made and shared several New Years resolutions. Of course there was a countdown from 10 followed by yelling Happy New Year and making loud noise with those noisemakers.
They ended by playing bingo for $1 per win. Due to the restrictions because of the pandemic no food or beverages were served at the party. Special snacks and beverages can be enjoyed in the safety of our own homes on New Years Eve as we watch the ball drop down in Times Square.
The January 2021 La Vista Senior Activities Calendar has some new additions. In addition to the week day exercises and Tai Chi classes, twice a week chair volleyball, and Friday afternoon Bingo there are some new games.
There are two movies with popcorn on the schedule “Last Holiday” on the 5th and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” on the 19th as well as entertainment on Monday January 11th, “Billy Troy” from the Merrymakers. There are two planned outing to Hurts Donuts and Cracker Barrel. Also scheduled is a Show and Tell on the 27th. Another update is due to generous collaboration through ENOA and the La Vista senior center the fee for Tuesday and Thursday Tai Chi will again be a fifty cent contribution instead of the $2 per class. Call 402-331-3455 for information and to request a newsletter.