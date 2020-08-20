Senior Column

If we were back at the Ralston Senior Center, today would have been birthday cake day. I often volunteered to bring a cake and enjoyed deciding at Walmart which one to get. I figured it was better to bring a cake and have one piece than buy one and have the whole cake at home. Celebrating an August birthday are: Curt Buechler, Laurie DeMarco, Linda Dunn, Sharon Kirk, Tammy McDowell, Joan Mulder, Carolyn Murphy, Dolores Neal, Judy Rehn, Phil Vaughn and Bonnie Wolf.
Hope you all get to enjoy some surprises, cake and ice cream. Dode Homic celebrated her birthday recently and wasn’t expecting much but was she surprised. Her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter came by with cupcakes and presents. One had a candle in it, they sang Happy Birthday and Dode blew out the candle. That was her cupcake since she blew on it.
Since Dode did not feel comfortable going out to eat, her son-in-law went to Culvers and brought back lunch. It was a beautiful day and this party and lunch took place in her driveway with chairs spaced to follow social distancing and they all wore masks when they were not eating. Dode said, her telephone was ringing all day with calls from family from Florida, Montana and Utah.
The La Vista Senior Center put out their August calendar and there is something to do almost every weekday. I tried the Tai Chi class and really liked it, so plan to put that on my calendar. They’ve got exercise classes one to three times a week so plan to get to at least some of those.
Of course, I enjoy the bingo, won 50 cents last week, learned a new play an “I “ across the top and bottom rows and down the middle. I introduced Kaily to our Birthday Cake play which Charlotte Doyle then won. The entertainment is always good. They’ve got some movies that I have not seen which look good too. I went to see “Age of Adeline”, which was really good. It is Kailys’ favorite, she said she’s seen it about 30 times. It is available at the library.
Next week they are showing “Hamilton the Musical.” Thursday the 13th I picked up Charlene Lauer and Charlotte Doyle for the entertainment by Joyce Torchia from the Merrymakers. Joyce said it was so good to be out and singing again. She had gotten herself a new computer which took some getting used to but then started with the song “Walking in the Sunshine” and did a number of songs from the ’60s and ’70s. She encouraged us to sing along and there was plenty of toe tapping and hand clapping.
Again it was great to be among people even with the social distancing it sure beats staying home. Call 402-331-3455 for information on events or check them out on Facebook. It is so good to see and talk to people. For those of you that are hesitant, I feel very safe, they take precautions, everyone wears a mask, our temperature is checked before we go in.
There is plenty of hand sanitizer available. The floors are marked and chairs are spaced so safety standards are followed. We do sit on metal chairs for all activities because they are easier for them to sanitize, if that is too uncomfortable for you, you can bring yourself a pillow to sit on. For the movies, we had popcorn and a choice of sodas.
Thank You for keeping in touch and for all your comments and input. Stay safe and well.
— Janet Renko is a member of the Ralston Senior Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!