Seymour Elementary student starts mask business

One student at Seymour Elementary decided to take her interest in sewing and channel it into a business that sells cloth masks, among other products.

Avery Stephens, sixth grader at Seymour Elementary, said she got her interest in sewing from watching her grandmother.

“When I was little my grandma would sew a lot for us when she watched us and made things like dresses,” Stephens said.

She said her first personal sewing machine was a toy version that did not actually do anything, but she eventually graduated to a real machine one year for Christmas.

Stephens said she can make a mask in ten minutes if she is going fast and is getting better the more she makes.

Stephens started making masks in August for her friends and after the feedback she received, decided to sew masks for a larger audience.

“I started out with only four fabrics, but then I started getting a lot more and it was hard to show people all of them, so I made a website where they can scroll through all of them,” Stephens said.

She said it makes her feel good knowing she is giving people masks with a nice fabric so that they can have something other than a plain surgical mask.