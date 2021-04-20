Squire to take helm of Ralston High School volleyball

Danielle Squire is ready to bring her 10 years of volleyball coaching experience to Ralston High School.
Squire is a native Omahan who attended Dakota Wesleyan University, where she played volleyball and studied nursing. Coach Squire also attended South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
Squire has coached for Dak90 (South Dakota), Black Hills Jrs. (South Dakota), Beacon High School (New York), New York Elite (New York), Bard College (New York) and River City Juniors (Omaha).
She said volleyball has always been a part of her life.
“Every time I’ve tried to get away from it, it’s always come back to me, so it was just meant to be in my life,” Squire said.
Squire said a friend of hers had applied for the head coach position but after finding out it didn’t work with her schedule she referred Squire to the job.
“I love that Ralston is a big school, but it’s in a small community and they’re close and that’s something that I just love,” Squire said.
Squire said she has learned throughout her years of coaching to be more patient with her athletes.
“When I first started I was like well, everyone should just be good as I was and I quickly learned that’s not the case,” Squire said. “Sometimes it’s okay that a player is not getting the skill right away, but we’ll get there.”
Mike Smith, RHS assistant principal and activities director, said the volleyball team has struggled the past couple of years to get wins and he looks forward to seeing what Squire can do with the team.
“She obviously has a lot of experience both playing and coaching, and I’m really excited to have found her,” Smith said.
Squire said the keys to a successful program include having players that want to work, know the struggle and are willing to make changes.
“We will be rebuilding, it’s something that I am going to ask the players for is to have patience,” Squire said. “It’s not like I can just snap my fingers and this next season, we’re going to be all stars running out.”
She said the prospect of a rebuild is something exciting to her.
“I love challenges, I’ve always been one of those people who would try to push to with the hardest side of things,” Squire said. “I want to take a team that is overlooked and could be considered underdogs and show them what we really can do.”
Squire is also looking forward to getting younger boys and girls interested in volleyball.
“I want to get them involved, I want them to be excited,” she said. “If I have younger kids coming up to me, I want to invite them to games, I want to invite them to practices and they can come help us out on game days.”
Her focus right now is getting summer conditioning scheduled.
“We can’t be a successful team if I have tired girls all the time, so getting them really ready to work out, even in the off season,” Squire said.
Squire is also looking forward to building a team atmosphere.
“You can’t put six girls on the court if they don’t like each other,” Squire said.