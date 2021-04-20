Squire to take helm of Ralston High School volleyball

Mike Smith, RHS assistant principal and activities director, said the volleyball team has struggled the past couple of years to get wins and he looks forward to seeing what Squire can do with the team.

“She obviously has a lot of experience both playing and coaching, and I’m really excited to have found her,” Smith said.

Squire said the keys to a successful program include having players that want to work, know the struggle and are willing to make changes.

“We will be rebuilding, it’s something that I am going to ask the players for is to have patience,” Squire said. “It’s not like I can just snap my fingers and this next season, we’re going to be all stars running out.”

She said the prospect of a rebuild is something exciting to her.

“I love challenges, I’ve always been one of those people who would try to push to with the hardest side of things,” Squire said. “I want to take a team that is overlooked and could be considered underdogs and show them what we really can do.”

Squire is also looking forward to getting younger boys and girls interested in volleyball.