St. Gerald Knights of Columbus raise money for winter coat drive

The St. Gerald Knights of Columbus have been participating in the Winter Coats for Kids program for many years.

As part of the program, Knights of Columbus Councils across North America can purchase new winter coats at a discount to be distributed to the children in need in their local communities

The goal of the Coats for Kids program is to ensure that no child in North America goes without a coat during the winter season.

Even the coronavirus pandemic could not die down the generosity of the community.

Patrick Garnatz the coordinator of the St. Gerald Knights of Columbus Council number 9518 winter coat drive said this year there has been $10,000 collected so far.

Garnatz said that will bring the fundraising total to over $29,000 raised and 1,200 coats bought over the past 3 years he has been in charge of the coat drive. He has purchased 384 coats so far this year and plans to purchase more after distributing the first batch of coats.

He said oftentimes people can take something like a coat for granted.

Garnatz said the St. Gerald Knights of Columbus will continue to purchase and distribute coats as along as donations come in.