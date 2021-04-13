The Omaha Stockmen football team makes its home at Ralston High School

“I got back into teaching at the time and then working towards being a principal, the Beef commitment was just way too much to be able to do that full-time job as well,” Mather said. “I was looking for another opportunity and something to do to still be involved in coaching.”

It was on his search for a coaching opportunity that he ran into the Omaha Stockmen’s former owner.

“I actually went and met with him and interviewed for a running backs’ coach position and walked out somehow as the head coach,” Mather said.

Omaha Stockmen players are not paid and this is intentional according to Mather.

“We still have some guys that are trying to go play college ball and so obviously we don’t want any eligibility issues or anything like that to pop up,” Mather said.

Mather sad the Omaha Stockmen typically attract several types of players: former high school players weren’t able to play college football or go to college, some players that aim to play in a lower level of college football and other players that played college football that either want to go play for an indoor league or play for the Canadian Football League.