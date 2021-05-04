Todd Uhrmacher retires from teaching after 37 years

After teaching for eight years in Grand Island and 29 years in Ralston, Todd Uhrmacher has decided to retire.

Uhrmacher undoubtedly leaves behind a legacy for Ralston Theatre that will be almost impossible to eclipse.

He said the reason behind his decision to retire is like many others in the past year.

“The whole COVID thing just kind of knocked the wind out of my theater sails,” Uhrmacher said. “You watched an activity that’s so based on having kids, being able to do something and produce a product and that wasn’t possible.”

He said the challenges of creating theatrical content while adhering to coronavirus protocols made him realize it was time to pass the torch.

“I love Ralston; I love what I do,” he said. “I don’t know that my passion is any less than it was when I was 22 years old and starting, but I don’t know that I’ve got it in me to start over at age 60.”

After 207 theatrical shows, Uhrmacher said he has put in his time and hopes he does not come off as a quitter.

He said some of his favorite parts of being a theatre teacher were making kids feel comfortable about themselves.