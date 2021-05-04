Todd Uhrmacher retires from teaching after 37 years

After teaching for eight years in Grand Island and 29 years in Ralston, Todd Uhrmacher has decided to retire.
Uhrmacher undoubtedly leaves behind a legacy for Ralston Theatre that will be almost impossible to eclipse.
He said the reason behind his decision to retire is like many others in the past year.
“The whole COVID thing just kind of knocked the wind out of my theater sails,” Uhrmacher said. “You watched an activity that’s so based on having kids, being able to do something and produce a product and that wasn’t possible.”
He said the challenges of creating theatrical content while adhering to coronavirus protocols made him realize it was time to pass the torch.
“I love Ralston; I love what I do,” he said. “I don’t know that my passion is any less than it was when I was 22 years old and starting, but I don’t know that I’ve got it in me to start over at age 60.”
After 207 theatrical shows, Uhrmacher said he has put in his time and hopes he does not come off as a quitter.
He said some of his favorite parts of being a theatre teacher were making kids feel comfortable about themselves.
“You like seeing a kid that is shy or maybe doesn’t have a whole lot of self-confidence, but because of what you can do through the educational theater process, you can help them to kind of become comfortable in their own skin,” Uhrmacher said.
Uhrmacher has always been a realist with his role in the educational process.
“I never once thought that I was training kids for Broadway; that’s not real,” he said.
Instead, his joy comes from seeing his students go on to excel in their passions. For example, one of the best actors Ralston has ever had — according to Uhrmacher — is the chairman of a university physics department.
“That to me is thrilling because I know that he has used those skills all through his adult life and I guarantee taking a physics class with him is a hell of a lot more fun than taking it with somebody who was just an egghead academic their entire time,” Uhrmacher said.
Uhrmacher will continue to remain busy after retirement.
He is on the Board of Directors for the Ralston Community Theatre and will continue as their artistic director and directing the summer shows.
Uhrmacher is also on the Bellevue Little Theatre Board of Directors, where he has directed one show per season since 1999.
“I plan on staying very active with theatre,” he said. “I can’t get rid of it out of my life altogether, I’d become that scary old man that lives at the end of the block with a bunch of dogs that nobody ever sees.”
Uhrmacher said he is most looking forward to being able to travel the world in retirement.
“I’ve been really fortunate, I’ve kind of been the travel guy for almost the whole 37 years I’ve been teaching,” Uhrmacher said. “I’ve taken students on lots and lots of trips. Not to sound trite, but I literally have friends all over the world.”