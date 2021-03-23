 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trailblazer Conference announces its inaugural all-conference boys basketball team
0 comments

Trailblazer Conference announces its inaugural all-conference boys basketball team

The Trailblazer Conference announced its inaugural all-conference team on Monday. Here is the list:

First Team

Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice

Connor Millikan, Platteview — Honorary Captain

Tyler Riley, Platteview

Owen Hancock, Wahoo

Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo

Second Team

Devin Smith, Beatrice

Braden Thompson, Nebraska City

Hayden Stromsodt, Plattsmouth

Joey McEvoy, Ralston

Marcus Glock, Wahoo

Honorable Mention

Bennett Crandall, Beatrice

Kaden Glynn, Beatrice

Tucker Timmerman, Beatrice

Chase Brown, Nebraska City

Clay Stovall, Nebraska City

Alex Draper, Platteview

Michael Wiebelhaus, Platteview

Jack Alexander, Plattsmouth

Owen Prince, Plattsmouth

Roy Buettenback, Ralston

Alex Strittmatter, Ralston

Garrett Grandgenett, Wahoo

Myles Simon, Wahoo

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ralston

Senior Column

At the LaVista senior center we looked forward to ending the month of February enjoying entertainment by one of our favorites, Billy Troy. As …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert