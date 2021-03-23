Trailblazer Conference announces its inaugural all-conference boys basketball team

The Trailblazer Conference announced its inaugural all-conference team on Monday. Here is the list:
First Team
Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice
Connor Millikan, Platteview — Honorary Captain
Tyler Riley, Platteview
Owen Hancock, Wahoo
Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo
Second Team
Devin Smith, Beatrice
Braden Thompson, Nebraska City
Hayden Stromsodt, Plattsmouth
Joey McEvoy, Ralston
Marcus Glock, Wahoo
Honorable Mention
Bennett Crandall, Beatrice
Kaden Glynn, Beatrice
Tucker Timmerman, Beatrice
Chase Brown, Nebraska City
Clay Stovall, Nebraska City
Alex Draper, Platteview
Michael Wiebelhaus, Platteview
Jack Alexander, Plattsmouth