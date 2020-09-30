Two new ballot drop box locations

Two new ballot drop boxes have been installed in Sarpy County for the upcoming general election.

Locations in both La Vista and Springfield join four others for a total of six Sarpy County Election Commission drop boxes across the county.

“Voters have been requesting ballot drop boxes closer to where they live and work, so we are excited to add the two new boxes,” said Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Y. Andahl. “We now have a box in each city, as well as one here at our office.”

The new locations include one in the La Vista Police Department parking lot, 7701 S. 96th St., and one block south of the Springfield Community Center, 153 S. First St.

Other locations include the Sarpy County Courthouse Campus parking lot and Sarpy County Election Commission parking lot in Papillion, along with the Bellevue Public Library and McKinney’s Food Center in Gretna.

Each drop box features multiple locking mechanisms and is secured to a cement pad, Andahl said.

The boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the election cycle, and Election Commission employees empty the boxes each day.