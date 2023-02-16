The Air Force has ordered inspections of a number of aircraft, including reconnaissance jets based at Offutt Air Force Base, after discovering faulty parts that could potentially cause the aircraft’s tail to fall off in flight.

Earlier this month, the Air Force Materiel Command ordered the inspections of the “vertical terminal fitting pins” — which are about 5 inches long and attach the tail of the four-engine jet to the fuselage — to take place within 15 days. Locally, the inspection order included all of the Offutt-based 55th Wing’s RC-135 and WC-135 reconnaissance jets as well as KC-135s assigned to the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln and the Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Air Force updated its directive to require the inspections to take place before an aircraft’s next flight. All together, the order covers nearly 400 of the aging jets, which were delivered to the Air Force between 1956 and 1965.

“We’re taking this action out of an abundance of caution, after consulting with our engineering experts,” said Col. Michael Kovalchek, senior materiel leader with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Legacy Tanker Division, in a statement. “We are working closely with Air Mobility Command and all operational users and anticipate all potentially affected aircraft will be inspected.”

The Air Force had found faulty pins on 24 of 90 aircraft inspected through Sunday, Feb. 12, according to an Air Force press release, but no accidents or incidents linked to the tail pins have been reported. The inspections take about 30 minutes, and repairs typically can be completed within a day, the release said.

Air Force officials were unable to provide any newer inspection numbers, or any information specific to the Offutt reconnaissance fleet or Nebraska and Iowa Air Guard fleets.

At least 11 of 15 RC-135s that are not currently undergoing major maintenance overhauls have flown in the past two days from Offutt or deployed locations in England or Okinawa, Japan, according to information gathered from public flight-tracking websites by a retired 55th Wing crew member — suggesting that those aircraft may already have been inspected.

A memo posted Feb. 9 on the unofficial Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page linked “non-conformal” pins to as many as 207 C-135-variants that underwent major overhauls between June 2020 and December 2022.

The military publication Defense News, which first reported on the inspection order Wednesday, said Air Force officials confirmed the validity of the memo. But an Air Force spokesman would not give a similar confirmation to The World-Herald.

The memo said an analysis of two on the non-conforming pins in January indicated they were too small, used incorrect materials, and carried too little plating.

It said the two pins, one on each side of the vertical stabilizer, carry 90% of the load in the tail.

“Therefore, should one pin fail, the other would not be able to carry the remaining load and the vertical stabilizer would depart the aircraft,” the memo said.

A similar loss of the tail in flight is thought to have caused the deadliest crash in the history of the RC-135 fleet. On June 5, 1969, a RC-135E called Rivet Amber carrying a crew of 19 disappeared during a flight from an air base in the Aleutian islands to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, near Fairbanks.

The plane had suffered damage to its tail after experiencing severe turbulence on a flight the day before. It was headed to Eielson for repairs. While no wreckage or bodies were ever recovered from Rivet Amber, the weakening of tail remains the leading theory of what caused the crash, said Robert Hopkins III, a former 55th Wing RC-135 pilot and the historian/author of “The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker: More Than a Tanker.”

Hopkins said the Air Force in 1968 had ordered an inspection and repair of vertical fin attachment on all of its 761 C-135-variant aircraft after two fatal crashes of a KC-135 and a Boeing 707, a civilian jetliner based on the same airframe. Both lost their tails in-flight linked to fatigue cracking in the attachment points that connect the tail to the fuselage — the same area now being inspected.

Rivet Amber had not yet received the tail-strengthening upgrade.

Hopkins was sharply critical of the Air Force for what he sees as deficiencies that may have allowed faulty parts to be installed on modern-day KC-135s and RC-135s. He said it represents “an institutional failure.”

“The larger story is whatever malfeasance led to this,” he said. “What’s terrifying is that it apparently was a fluke that they discovered this. It could have been an RC-135 that lost its tail and crashed in Bellevue.”