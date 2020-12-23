Bellevue West forensics finds success at Princeton Tournament

The Bellevue West High School Forensics team had several of its members placed in the top 20 of their respective events on Dec. 6 and 7 at the Princeton University, Princeton Classic tournament.
Bellevue West senior Tyson Forbes won first place in the Program of Oral Interpretation event.
Forbes is the first national circuit finalist (top 6) from West in over 15 years.
Bellevue West forensics head coach Becca Heir said the team has had a successful year thus far.
“Certainly, I had my concerns coming in because we knew that it would be virtual, “Hier said. “I wasn’t sure how the students would respond to that because it is a completely different experience, however when we came in, the team was ready.”
Forbes said for his piece for the Princeton tournament centered on the definition of “what it means to be a man.”
“I pulled articles from all over the place, pulled some poems and just shoved them together to form my program,” Forbes said.
This year, Forbes said competing feels a bit different than in the past.
“I was a theater kid before I was a speech kid so I’m very much used to acting in front of an audience and being able to see their expressions,” Forbes said. “So not being able to see anyone’s expressions is really hard for me, especially because it’s virtual and people have their cameras off.”
Hier said from the coaching side of things she tells the team to have their cameras on.
“I have to be able to see their face and if I can’t see their full face, then I can’t coach them to the best of my ability and the best of their talent and abilities,” Hier said.
Forbes said there is not a single thing he would attribute his success to.
“I work on my pieces all the time, I think about them all the time, It’s just something that I always have in the back of my head, even when I’m doing other things,” Forbes said.
Hier said the team’s success is a combination of talent and handwork.
“Tyson walked in with a ton of talent, I knew it when he walked in my classroom, but you can have a super talented kid and they’re never going to win Princeton,” Hier said.
“The difference with Tyson and the other three kids that went to Princeton is that they put the work in and I mean, it takes hours, yesterday, Tyson and I worked for 45 minutes on the first 30 seconds of his piece,” Hier said.
Hier said Forbes was in the day after the Princeton tournament and was asking for ways he could improve his speech even further.
Forbes said making goals for this season was tough because last year’s speech season got cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I usually set my goals based on the season previous, and because we didn’t really have an ending to our season last season, there’s a lot of goals that I wasn’t able to hit from the season before and now I don’t know what goals to set for myself this year,” Forbes said.
He said he would like to reach quarter finals at Harvard this year, perform well at nationals and go to the state finals.
Complete Team Results for Bellevue West:
Tyson Forbes: semifinalist in Dramatic Interpretation. (Top 15)
Robyn Boyland: semifinalist in Program of Oral Interpretation. (Top 12)
Tamyia Bender: semifinalist in Program of Oral Interpretation. (Top 12)
Tyson Forbes: Champion in Program of Oral Interpretation.