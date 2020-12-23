Bellevue West forensics finds success at Princeton Tournament

Hier said from the coaching side of things she tells the team to have their cameras on.

“I have to be able to see their face and if I can’t see their full face, then I can’t coach them to the best of my ability and the best of their talent and abilities,” Hier said.

Forbes said there is not a single thing he would attribute his success to.

“I work on my pieces all the time, I think about them all the time, It’s just something that I always have in the back of my head, even when I’m doing other things,” Forbes said.

Hier said the team’s success is a combination of talent and handwork.

“Tyson walked in with a ton of talent, I knew it when he walked in my classroom, but you can have a super talented kid and they’re never going to win Princeton,” Hier said.

“The difference with Tyson and the other three kids that went to Princeton is that they put the work in and I mean, it takes hours, yesterday, Tyson and I worked for 45 minutes on the first 30 seconds of his piece,” Hier said.

Hier said Forbes was in the day after the Princeton tournament and was asking for ways he could improve his speech even further.