Former Bellevue cop arrested for evidence tampering in girlfriend's death

A 9mm Glock 43 handgun, which belonged to Wiech, was completely covered with blood, investigators said. Brown's right hand was lying across her body with a clenched fist resting on the gun, but it "was not substantially coated with blood, nor was the carpet area surrounding the gun."

Brown's blood was found is several other places throughout the home including the basement stairs railing. It was also found outside on the hose and hose reel.

In the laundry room, investigators found wet clothing in the washing machine, including a pair of salmon-colored shorts neighbors described Wiech wearing earlier in the evening. Investigators did not find Brown's blood on Wiech or the clothes he was wearing when first responders arrived.

Neighbors told investigators that they observed Wiech and Brown sitting in their garage between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and that Brown seemed to be upset. One witness said he later observed Wiech "sitting calmly in the garage alone at 9:45 p.m.," approximately 10 minutes before his call to 911.

A blood alcohol test found Wiech had a blood alcohol content of .112%. The legal limit for driving is below .08%.

Wiech was combative and uncooperative with first responders and tried twice to hit a firefighter before striking an Omaha police officer in the chest. He was charged with two counts of attempted assault and is awaiting trial.